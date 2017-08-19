SAMANTHA ENSLIN-PAYNE: Coddled, childish, rude and embarrassing

Alittle over a week ago, I had the displeasure of spending a morning in a hot marquee erected on a dusty cricket field in Emmarentia for the City of Johannesburg's Let's Fix It day.

It was an event at which council employees were on hand to sort out some of the thousands of billing queries that have plagued the council for years, and continue to bedevil the new administration.

I got there early, as did others.

And as we settled into our seats, it started: the comments, the rudeness of some residents towards council staff and the eye-rolling.

I am a master of the blank stare, especially in circumstances when green eyes try to connect with my blue eyes to roll so we can say together, silently: "Oh, the incompetence."

There was nothing of the sort. The many city staff members I dealt with were helpful, patient and polite.

Although I can't vouch that their nerves weren't thoroughly frayed by the end of the day.

I confess I did do some eye-rolling myself when a resident was telling a city employee her husband had suffered psychological stress and could die as a result of his billing issues.

The employee and I could not help ourselves in sharing a secret eye-roll.

"Childish", "coddled" and "entitled" were words that wafted through my mind as I surveyed the residents waiting to be helped.

I was frustrated, too, and it was not easy to be polite when I asked one resident to stop being rude to a staff member.

It was not how I wished to spend my Saturday morning - listening to sighs and snorts of derision all around me.

It struck me as I watched this rather uninspiring gene pool (myself included) that white South Africans of a certain generation (myself included) grew up accustomed to having services meet their needs all the time.

What - me, wait in a queue?

The largest and richest metropole in the country should function far better, as should the rest of the government, by providing efficient services to all citizens.

To have incorrect council bills for months on end that cannot be resolved despite numerous e-mails, telephone calls or visits to council offices is not a productive use of anyone's time.

Not to mention the constant threats of disconnection, blacklisting or legal action.

But is it too much to expect that residents could be as polite to city employees who were there to help us as we expected council staff to be towards us?

In a press statement released after the event, the council boldly declared that the billing crisis would be "history by the end of the 2017/2018 fiscal period".

And that by the end of the second week of August, including the Billing Open Day, 88% of queries logged for May and June had been fixed and only 17,797 billing queries were unresolved.

This seems to be an improvement on reports earlier this year on the number of bills in dispute, but it's hard to say given the widely varying figures that keep cropping up.

I am not convinced that this issue will be resolved in less than a year, if my experience is anything to go by.

Despite my billing issues being within a whisker of being sorted out I am still receiving SMSes from the council threatening legal action for an outstanding amount that is incorrect.

What was also clear from the Let's Fix It day at Marks Park is that the honeymoon with the new administration is well and truly over, if there ever was one.

• Enslin-Payne is deputy editor of Business Times