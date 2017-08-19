outside view
MAMELLO MATIKINCA: Confidence in Kenya likely to improve as election tensions ease
While it is difficult to predict a court ruling, the election has been widely viewed as free and fair
The resilience of the Kenyan economy is put to the test while we await a court ruling of the contested election results, following allegations by Raila Odinga that the electronic voting system was compromised. Polls ahead of the elections suggested that the incumbent Uhuru Kenyatta was the preferred candidate; however, the gap had narrowed significantly. While this is not new to Kenya, tensions will nonetheless remain elevated. Fortunately, Kenya has one of the better-performing economies in the region, though challenges remain.
For instance, Kenya has historically been prone to sluggish growth during an election year and this will remain the case over the course of 2017.
Furthermore, it is still emerging from the drought that had engulfed parts of the region over the past year.
Growth in the agriculture sector - the backbone of the Kenyan economy - fell to levels last seen in 2012. This weighed on food security and exports.
Business sentiment has also weakened on the back of commercial interest-rate caps imposed by the government in September last year. Credit extension decelerated considerably following the interest-rate legislation. As such, GDP growth is likely to slow from 5.8% in 2016 to 5.3% in 2017.
The Kenyan shilling remained range-bound for a number of months and is not truly reflective of a free-floating currency. The central bank has intervened in the foreign exchange market to limit currency weakness which, if not managed, will weigh on Kenya's import costs, inflation and its ability to service its external debt.
Given that record high foreign exchange reserves have been reduced by rising external debt repayments, we are concerned that the central bank's ability to mitigate pronounced currency pressures will be limited. While this could put pressure on the country's external position, the risks are lessened by Kenya's access to a $1.5-billion (R20-billion) IMF credit facility to alleviate balance-of-payments shocks.
East African country buoyed by agriculture and lower inflation
Kenya's fiscal position is another area of concern. While the government maintains its commitment to fiscal consolidation, it appears that it continues to prioritise recurrent expenditure and is willing to reduce capital expenditure to achieve this goal. Furthermore, revenues continue to underwhelm. We expect the fiscal deficit to hover around 7% over the next fiscal year and the government's debt metrics to deteriorate further. Although the level of debt seems sustainable - at around 54% of GDP - the debt profile poses some refinancing risk.
The increase in external debt as a proportion of overall debt also makes the government susceptible to depreciation of the Kenyan shilling. It is worth noting that around 40% of external debt is maturing in 2017 and 2018.
On policy, given that both parties' manifestos are in line with Kenya's Vision2030 plan for developing the economy, we do not expect notable policy deviation. We believe there is a strong chance of amendments being made to the interest-rate cap legislation in early 2018.
While it is difficult to predict a court ruling, the election has been widely viewed as free and fair. As such, the year ahead should be promising for Kenya, buoyed by improving output in agriculture, lower inflation and a thriving services sector. Additionally, investor confidence is likely to improve after the election uncertainty eases.
• Matikinca is FNB senior economist
