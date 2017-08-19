MAMELLO MATIKINCA: Confidence in Kenya likely to improve as election tensions ease

The resilience of the Kenyan economy is put to the test while we await a court ruling of the contested election results, following allegations by Raila Odinga that the electronic voting system was compromised. Polls ahead of the elections suggested that the incumbent Uhuru Kenyatta was the preferred candidate; however, the gap had narrowed significantly. While this is not new to Kenya, tensions will nonetheless remain elevated. Fortunately, Kenya has one of the better-performing economies in the region, though challenges remain.

For instance, Kenya has historically been prone to sluggish growth during an election year and this will remain the case over the course of 2017.

Furthermore, it is still emerging from the drought that had engulfed parts of the region over the past year.

Growth in the agriculture sector - the backbone of the Kenyan economy - fell to levels last seen in 2012. This weighed on food security and exports.

Business sentiment has also weakened on the back of commercial interest-rate caps imposed by the government in September last year. Credit extension decelerated considerably following the interest-rate legislation. As such, GDP growth is likely to slow from 5.8% in 2016 to 5.3% in 2017.

The Kenyan shilling remained range-bound for a number of months and is not truly reflective of a free-floating currency. The central bank has intervened in the foreign exchange market to limit currency weakness which, if not managed, will weigh on Kenya's import costs, inflation and its ability to service its external debt.

Given that record high foreign exchange reserves have been reduced by rising external debt repayments, we are concerned that the central bank's ability to mitigate pronounced currency pressures will be limited. While this could put pressure on the country's external position, the risks are lessened by Kenya's access to a $1.5-billion (R20-billion) IMF credit facility to alleviate balance-of-payments shocks.