BRUCE WHITFIELD: A sneeze in Beijing could chill Naspers to the bone
Regulators could start making life difficult for the Chinese company, which would quickly reveal whether Pony knows more than just one trick
Your pension may depend on the mood of a Chinese pencil pusher, hardly a comforting thought. The Chinese government has unveiled an investigation into the country's three biggest social media networks, of which WeChat, owned by Tencent, which in turn is 35% Naspers-owned, is one.
Due to the extraordinary success of Tencent in China, the value of Naspers has grown disproportionately to the rest of the South African market, and the Chinese government investigation into alleged breaches of its draconian cyber-security laws could go either way.
It's one of the reasons investors in Naspers are sceptical about the valuation attached to the Chinese internet giant.
Naspers is worth about R1.3-trillion on the JSE. Just its one-third stake in the Chinese company - after stellar earnings growth north of 50% so far this year - was at a massive R1.7-trillion this week.
Tencent is the world's biggest video-game publisher and is growing fast. Too fast for some of its critics, who are concerned that it is starting to take dangerous risks.
Tencent is growing by multibillion-dollar acquisitions. It trades on a lofty multiple of around 56 times earnings. Its share price is up more than 70% year to date, which is much faster than Western rivals Facebook and Google-owner Alphabet.
The numbers are compelling. There are analyst reports forecasting $8.5-billion (about R112-billion) in earnings this year, and even if its growth rate halves over the next five years, it will be earning $22-billion by 2022.
Analysts like the fact that founder Pony Ma remains a 10% shareholder. Naspers founder Koos Bekker has often conceded that the Cape Town-listed company struck it lucky with Tencent, one of multiple forays of varying success in the Chinese market, when it first invested.
Tencent's fans see its ability to create hit games like current favourite Honour of Kings, which is being played by 200 million people at present, as a big bonus - plus, the fact that WeChat carries considerably less advertising than its Western coevals means there is potential growth to be had.
Where Facebook makes 98% of its revenue from advertising, Tencent has less than 15%, and wants to lower its heavy dependence on games. Brands such as Dior and Burberry have recently started advertising on WeChat, and investors are eager to see whether they increase their ad spend and whether any regulatory showdown will impact that growth potential negatively.
So the business model is compelling and the numbers enticing. Why are investors starting to get wary about this company, which trades within a whisker of R3,000 a share, up from around R200 in 2010?
The real risk is that the government can change the business landscape, quickly.
Revenues, based on current regulation, seem secure, but there is no guarantee they are going to see it the same way next week, never mind next year.
Regulators could start making life difficult for the Chinese company, which would quickly reveal whether Pony knows more than just one trick.
• Whitfield is a public speaker on the political economy and an award-winning financial journalist, writer and broadcaster
Please login or register to comment.