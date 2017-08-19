BRUCE WHITFIELD: A sneeze in Beijing could chill Naspers to the bone

Your pension may depend on the mood of a Chinese pencil pusher, hardly a comforting thought. The Chinese government has unveiled an investigation into the country's three biggest social media networks, of which WeChat, owned by Tencent, which in turn is 35% Naspers-owned, is one.

Due to the extraordinary success of Tencent in China, the value of Naspers has grown disproportionately to the rest of the South African market, and the Chinese government investigation into alleged breaches of its draconian cyber-security laws could go either way.

It's one of the reasons investors in Naspers are sceptical about the valuation attached to the Chinese internet giant.

Naspers is worth about R1.3-trillion on the JSE. Just its one-third stake in the Chinese company - after stellar earnings growth north of 50% so far this year - was at a massive R1.7-trillion this week.

Tencent is the world's biggest video-game publisher and is growing fast. Too fast for some of its critics, who are concerned that it is starting to take dangerous risks.

Tencent is growing by multibillion-dollar acquisitions. It trades on a lofty multiple of around 56 times earnings. Its share price is up more than 70% year to date, which is much faster than Western rivals Facebook and Google-owner Alphabet.

The numbers are compelling. There are analyst reports forecasting $8.5-billion (about R112-billion) in earnings this year, and even if its growth rate halves over the next five years, it will be earning $22-billion by 2022.

Analysts like the fact that founder Pony Ma remains a 10% shareholder. Naspers founder Koos Bekker has often conceded that the Cape Town-listed company struck it lucky with Tencent, one of multiple forays of varying success in the Chinese market, when it first invested.