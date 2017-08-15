RON DERBY: ANC colours will not be on stage for this week's Marikana day

My marker for our economic and political descent has always been the events of Marikana. It was to the South African economy what the collapse of the US subprime market was to the world's biggest economy - and its European neighbour across the Atlantic. Much as in the US, it spoke of a deeper malaise, and it shook the country's very foundations, which at the time we thought were getting steadier. What the events of that day told us was the story of South African workers who were desperate for breathing space from a decade-long binge of unsecured lending. Their obligations had become crippling, and for those men who lost their lives on that winter's day, perhaps the coldest in the 23-year history of this democracy, there was simply no escape.

Mining houses, now shaken about their own prospects, weren't throwing double-digit increases at their trusted lieutenants in the once powerful National Union of Mineworkers any more. So drunk were they on the price of the white metal, which breached the $2000 mark in March 2007, that they weren't keeping their eyes on costs and just kept on throwing money at their growing labour problem, instead of focusing on their bloated numbers.

Those executives have long left the building, but they'd argue that all forecasts at the time were that the price of platinum would continue to soar on the back of the Chinese economic miracle, never mind the blip that would come with the slowdown in the West.

In hindsight, perhaps they should have known better, planned for a longer winter. But this is the era of short-term solutions, quarterly updates that outweigh the long view. Now the fundamentals of not only the platinum market but all commodity markets are changing with every day's advance in technology.

On the political front, the escalation of tensions on the platinum belt that led to Marikana occurred just when President Jacob Zuma took over the reins of his "beloved" ANC. It was a period marked by misguided optimism that the state, and the state alone, would lead the economy. His chief cheerleader at the time called for the incoming president to follow his own Brazilian "Lula" moment.

In so doing, all political focus was on matters of state. The fact that the once-powerful ally in the National Union of Mineworkers was beginning to lose its grip on workers in the country's most important sector didn't feature in anyone's inbox.

How would Zuma drive the country towards a developmental state, and who were the ultimate beneficiaries, in truth? These questions were of far greater importance. Attention wasn't being paid to the clear warning signs of the shift that was occurring in the country's real economy, where once-powerful Cosatu and NUM officials were being chased away by some of their own members.

Their indifference offered a space for the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union to thrive and for Joseph Mathunjwa to emerge as its new leader. It's telling that this Wednesday, when we commemorate the tragedy of 2012, it won't be led by the ANC, or any of its trusted allies. It must be so strange, or rather it should be strange for this particular governing party, that its colours won't be represented on the stage.

The current ANC has so lost its bearings that the tragedy of the matter will surely be used in the succession battle that is now in full swing. And that's not to say that its political opponents are going to do any better at acknowledging what Marikana actually means for the future of this country. What is the fundamental statement of the death of those 34 mineworkers and the 10 police officers? The politics that have unfolded over the past decade tell me that none have sought to learn any lessons from August 16 2012. So if you were to ask me if we could we have another Marikana, then sadly I would have to say, yes, it's on its way.