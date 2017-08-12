NAZMEERA MOOLA: Only gloom on the horizon as ANC fights its internal battles

Regulatory uncertainty has choked the mining sector this year. Despite the rise in commodity prices, Minister of Mineral Resources Mosebenzi Zwane, with his approach to regulation, has ensured that this sector will not be investing in 2017. Instead, the sector is planning closures that put 20000 jobs at risk. The manufacturing purchasing managers' index dropped to 42.9 in July - its lowest level since 2009 - as manufacturing production contracted by 2.3% in the 12 months to June this year.

Weak growth is feeding into lower revenue. South African Revenue Service commissioner Tom Moyane recently conceded that revenues will disappoint this year. Revenues are sharply lower than the February budget forecast - no doubt exacerbated by SARS personnel issues. At the current run rate, the shortfall could be as high as R40-billion.

South Africa's interest bill is also rising. The government will need to borrow a further R191-billion this year, with state entities borrowing a further R66-billion. This debt will cost 0.75% more in interest than if it had been issued on March 27 2017. The increase in interest on this new debt alone in the next 12 months amounts to R2.3-billion - which could have been better spent on infrastructure, education or housing.

Let's summarise the key points. To date, the cabinet reshuffle has resulted in:

Significant job losses of around 73000;

A contraction in fixed investment;

An anaemic growth outlook of 0.5%;

A potential revenue shortfall of up to R40-billion;

An increase in borrowing costs of R2.3-billion; and

A cash crunch for several state-owned companies that are struggling to raise commercial funding.

Without a dramatic change of direction by January, further credit rating downgrades will follow. This will exacerbate the problems, but a credit rating is a scorecard, not a root cause. The root causes are lousy policies and low confidence levels. As long as the ANC focuses on its internal political battle (seemingly to the death), there will be no restoration in confidence. No one is focused on keeping the economy alive while they jockey for survival.

• Moola is co-head of fixed income at Investec Asset Management