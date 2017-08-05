BRUCE WHITFIELD: Bell Pottinger faked its way to a very hard truth

One of the first lessons journalism students were taught in my day was that there is no such thing as objectivity.

It was all designed to shock the starry-eyed youngsters out of their naive belief that they were going to change the world simply by telling the truth. The problem with telling the truth in an age of fake news is that it's increasingly complicated to extract.

Information nowadays moves at the speed of data. Once information is in the public domain, it's very difficult to re-establish the facts, although not impossible, as shown recently by MiWay, which found itself at the sharp end of manipulated public opinion.

Social media has created an environment in which vested interests can flourish. It's nothing short of ironic, therefore, that Bell Pottinger, which until very recently dictated much of the news agenda in South Africa, is now a pariah.

This week the company publicly disclosed the genesis of its business relationship with the Guptas. It's only doing so because clients are cancelling its retainers and international calls for legal sanction against the firm are growing.

Veteran South African anti-apartheid activist Lord Peter Hain, in the country this week, has vowed to raise the issue in the UK parliament. He has little time for company founder Tim Bell, also a member of the House of Lords and a former adviser to Margaret Thatcher.

Bell this week admitted to being instrumental in netting the Guptas as clients. He told the BBC the firm's role went beyond the manipulation of facts, to creating the news agenda by organising marches and other events dressed up as economic emancipation. It was grotesque, but the messaging found a fertile breeding ground. Bell, who resigned last year from the firm that still bears his name, claimed one of the reasons he left was the way in which the company was portraying South Africa.

His fingerprints are all over the relationship. He saw no contradiction, for example, between Tony Gupta hiring him to boost the family's chances of getting contracts from which he claimed they were excluded due to the colour of their skin, and Gupta's boasts about his great wealth.

That's why the 200 000 e-mails linked to the Guptas are so crucial in establishing the truth about how information has been manipulated for a commercial agenda.