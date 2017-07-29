BRUCE WHITFIELD: Aunt, Julia and the writing on the scrip wall

The best most of us with a day job, boss and salary can ever hope to achieve is to ensure that we are financially independent in our old age. Not rich. Just comfortable and in a lifestyle that we became accustomed to during our working life.

Achieving even that is a rarity. Investment industry stats, designed to scare you to the door of your financial adviser, suggest just 6% of us will achieve that goal. Whatever the real number, far too many once-successful professionals find the corrosive power of inflation eats away at the value of their money when they can no longer earn it. Current savings rates at 15% of GDP are their lowest in nearly five decades as investor confidence dwindles.

That's what makes the Julia story so compelling. Julia is a 30-something business professional, soon to be mother of a second child, who started investing in lower-cost index funds at the age of 27. She'd been motivated by her aunt, who was clearly better off than her parents because of a diligent investment strategy.

For most of the past decade Julia has lived modestly, relative to her income. She has paid about a third of her salary in tax, invested a third and spent a third with no regrets. With start-up capital of R60,000 in 2007 and an initial amount of R5,000 a month to invest, she started.

She was spooked by the fall in markets in the financial crisis and cut back on the amount she invested for a bit, but persisted - and as a result has been able to ride one of the longest bull markets in living memory. Her only regret: not starting sooner.

Over the past decade, she has seen the value of the R2.53-million she invested grow to a princely R4.22-million. She has earned R1.7-million for little more than a half-hour a month of applying her mind and considering whether tweaks were needed to her portfolio of index funds. She has about 21% of her money invested in DBX World, 23% in Satrix Rafi and about 39% in Satrix40.

She has had the wind at her back in terms of the local portfolio, driven by a global recovery in markets and her rand-denominated portfolio benefiting from a steadily weakening currency over time.

She has achieved annual growth of 11.7% and the value of the money she has invested has grown by 67%.

This year, Julia contributed nothing to her local exchange-traded funds portfolio.

Instead, she took about R200,000 out of South Africa to invest directly in French ETFs in euros. This follows a slow 2016 during which she put away just R237,000, half of what she'd invested in 2014.

Her slowing investments are typical of any young family. Following the birth of their first baby her family upgraded their rented flat and small car to a house and safer vehicle, and are paying down their debt as fast as they can.

But they are also thinking differently about the country. That's what confidence-draining political noise does to investors. They look at ways of investing their money differently - probably why anecdotal evidence is mounting of the taxman making it more difficult for wealthier South Africans to offshore their funds.

Julia is diversifying beyond her South African base. Just in case.

• Whitfield is a public speaker on the political economy and a multiplatform award-winning financial journalist and broadcaster