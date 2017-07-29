ANDILE KHUMALO: Politics biggest hurdle to SA's economic growth

Ratings agency S&P Global this week published a report titled Crossing the investment-grade divide: what makes sovereign rising stars and fallen angels move?

The report is a systemic assessment of countries whose credit ratings have been downgraded to junk status, referred to as fallen angels, and those that recovered to investment grade, known as rising stars.

Since 1991 S&P Global has sent 24 countries to junk status - only eight managed to recover - while 26 became rising stars. Fourteen have become junk at least twice in the 26 years; South Africa is one of them.

South Africa was in junk status in 1994 and became a rising star in 2000 until April this year, when it scored own goals in the cabinet reshuffle to move it back to junk status. In those 17 years the country managed to keep a lid on its budget deficit, averaged 5% economic growth (albeit jobless growth) and kept the wage bill low.

Between 1994 and 2005 South Africa received the highest rating from S&P through a series of upgrades, enjoyed high levels of economic growth and went from being in debt to fiscal surplus. Then the global financial crisis hit in 2008. Since then South Africa has gone into a counter-cyclical period during which expenditure grew, the country borrowed more and budget deficits rose, coupled with higher unemployment levels.

But what has sent investors packing are our political own goals, which sovereign analyst at S&P Emerging Markets Sovereign ratings team Gardner Rusike says are inexplicable executive changes and political contestation. These are viewed as signs that a country will be likely to have weaker economic and fiscal outcomes.

So the man who is part of the team responsible for assessing South Africa's economic fortunes at S&P is telling us our political battles are stifling our growth and we may be in fallen-angel status for at least another two years.

However, the S&P report has history lessons for South Africa. For example, it took an average of eight years for the countries that recovered from junk to come back. South Korea took less than two years, Hungary five and Indonesia 17 years.

The South Korean example may be too extreme for us as the East Asians decided against bailing out any of their state-owned companies and private companies. This decision led to the collapse of Daewoo Motors and other SOEs.

On the other hand, Indonesia let its banks collapse, and only then did it reclaim its rising-star status.

Can South Africa afford to let Eskom, SAA or the SABC collapse just to avert another credit-rating downgrade? Probably not. But our political utterances are prompting investors to pack up their investment dollars, and until this changes, it seems our foreign currency credit rating will continue being reviewed downwards.

Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane, who is being challenged by the mining sector over the Mining Charter and the proposed moratorium on new mining licences, is one such example of an executive making investors and lenders jittery about South Africa's future and its ability to honour its debts.

Rusike, who believes ratings agencies are not political in their assessments, says politics is South Africa's main problem.

"It's the same ANC that was implementing policies that were supporting higher economic growth in the early 2000s that led to ratings upgrades, now it's also the same ANC that's resulting in a number of debates in terms of policy direction that's resulting in slow implementation of the policies that they want to do," he says.

"Risks in South Africa are broadly political, economic and fiscal. Politics and contestation can affect economic policy and outcomes. So it's important to ensure that political contestation does not negatively impact on the work of the government in implementing reforms."

So while South Africa's biggest challenge may be weak economic growth, it is political contestation and own goals that will keep us in junk.

• Khumalo is chief operating officer of MSG Afrika and presents Power Business on Power98.7 at 6pm, Monday to Thursday