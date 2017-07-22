Thebe to grow its presence in food and farming

According to the National Development Plan, agriculture has the potential to create close to one million jobs by 2030, a significant contribution to the overall employment target.

This target can be achieved through expanding irrigated agriculture; converting underused land in communal areas and land reform projects to commercial production; supporting commercial agriculture sectors and regions that have the highest potential for growth and employment; supporting job creation in the upstream and downstream industries; and developing strategies that give new entrants access to product value chains and support from better-resourced players.

Thebe's strategic intent in the agriculture sector is closely aligned to the objectives of the NDP. Thebe's food services business unit intends to build a significant food services company by 2020. Key to this strategic intent are four drivers: food production and exports; food processing and distribution; food marketing; and an emerging farmers development programme.

Thebe is exposed to the food sector through its investment in industrial caterer Compass Group Southern Africa and BothaRoodt — an agent at the Johannesburg fresh produce market — which will be renamed Grow Fresh Produce Agency.

South African fresh produce exports stand at over R20-billion a year, with Europe and Asia as key target markets. Driven mainly by fruit, including citrus — and demand for avocado is increasing — this sector is expected to grow exponentially in the next few years.

Key to this market is the ability to secure export-quality supply through direct investment in a vertically integrated producer that exports as well as markets produce locally. Thebe will build capacity to exploit this opportunity through the acquisition of fresh produce exporters in the next few years. Investments in technology and innovation are also crucial to ensuring efficiencies and streamlining of processes and procedures.

Compass Group Southern Africa is a joint venture with Compass Group plc, which operates in more than 50 countries, serving four billion meals a year.

Global trends indicate an increasing demand for ready-to-eat meals due to longer working hours and a subsequent time deficit for professionals. South Africa has seen retailers respond to this through various offerings.

Thebe will expand its exposure and experience in food preparation and catering to explore opportunities in the ready-to-eat meals retail market, which has seen incredible growth. Thebe will expand existing capacity through acquisition of integrated food preparation entities with a distribution network targeting ready-to-eat meals for retail, private sector and government institutions.

Thebe recently acquired a majority stake in Grow Fresh Produce Agency, through which it will explore expansion into national fresh produce markets, online global marketing, fresh produce processing facilities (packhouse, warehouse, and staging facilities) and niche logistical support for fresh produce farmers.

The development of farmers to enhance food security is at the core of Thebe's strategy.

To this end, Thebe will partner with key agricultural management companies to develop land owned and managed by emerging farmers and communities, in partnership with the relevant beneficiaries.

Existing Thebe investments in this sector will be leveraged to provide critical market intelligence to assist farmers to understand market dynamics and compete effectively in what can be a challenging trading environment. Thebe will also explore development funding models for feasible projects as appropriate.

The question of land ownership and productive land use in South Africa remains a key issue to resolve not only for the food sector business, but also for social cohesion and food security.

Thebe seeks to contribute to the exploration of various innovative and sustainable solutions around the issue of land, solutions that will benefit all parties involved, while ensuring inclusive growth, social cohesion and food security.

• Nene is executive resident adviser at Thebe Investment Corporation