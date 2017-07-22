Falling inflation may give Reserve Bank space to ease policy further

With output below potential, a negative output gap in the medium term and with disinflationary pressures deepening, the Reserve Bank may have space to ease policy further to support the ailing economy this year. However, should inflation expectations fail to fall within the desired rate, the bank may opt to keep rates on hold.

The biggest risk to the inflation outlook remains the rand exchange rate. While the rand has managed to gain considerable momentum over the past 12 months, thanks to the favourable global backdrop and ongoing search for yield, it has been negatively hit by unfolding political uncertainties.

Event risk in the months ahead remains elevated. Risks of further downgrades are looming — to date, structural reforms required to lift trend growth have not been appropriately addressed. Failure to adequately address these issues will increase the probability of further downgrades.

While South Africa has received substantial fixed income portfolio inflows, from a real economy perspective, the strong link the country has had until now with the global business cycle has broken down. Indeed, despite global growth of around 3%, South Africa has fallen into a recession.

The economic growth outlook remains poor. There are several key reasons for this.

First, the government simply continues to add to macro policy uncertainty. Second, confidence-inspiring political leadership remains largely absent. Third, following the cabinet reshuffle, the level of trust between business and the government is now back at all-time lows. Investment levels are thus likely to remain subdued until a more stable policy environment emerges.

Fourth, medium-term growth prospects will be constrained by ongoing delays in the necessary governance changes to lift the performance of state-owned enterprises and the implementation of much-needed growth-boosting structural reforms, mainly due to heightened political dysfunction.

Indeed, the repo rate reduction will offer some relief for consumers. However, the weak economic growth is not a result of high borrowing costs — it is structural. As such, a reduction of the repo rate will not be enough to notably improve the output gap and address the growing inequality in society.

• Matikinca is FNB senior economist