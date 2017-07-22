Change will come your way if you get on the savings wagon

National Savings Month used to be a crushing bore until about three years ago, when Sanlam spiced it up by bringing us The One Rand Man. Dubbed a "social experiment", the campaign tracked some poor sucker who got paid in R1 coins and had his bank account frozen for a month as he managed his affairs R1 at a time.

It was a quest to see if more physical contact with his money would bring him closer to realising the real value of money, and inspire him to interrogate his spending habits.

It seemed to work like a charm as The One Rand Man had all sorts of epiphanies about his spending, and the fact that his car was his biggest monthly expense.

Then came The One Rand Family, which was more of the same, except for some interesting insights into money and family dynamics plus the cost of credit.

Last year, the life assurer enlisted a couple of top celebs - award-winning rapper Cassper Nyovest and actress and model Pearl Thusi - to show off their savings habits. Using the hashtag "conspicuous saving", they spent the month boasting on social media about the various ways in which they were spending less in order to save.

You can be as cynical as I am about the authenticity of the social experiments or the celebs' tweets, but you can't fault the call to be more mindful about your spending habits, and the message that being frugal should come with bragging rights. Saving is cool. Smart people save.

Saving beyond your pension

Instead of hammering us with stats about how bad we are at saving and suggesting we're all destined to live on cat food in retirement, talking heads said refreshing things like "Saving is hard", and "The savings market is complex and confusing to most people who want to save". (A little empathy can go a long way.)

Then came the encouragement and advice, like "Failing to save is a bigger risk than using the wrong savings vehicle" and "You're more likely to start saving if you have a concrete goal". These are the messages that stuck with me.

Admittedly, it took me a whole year to actually start saving a modest amount in a flexible discretionary investment.

But I did it and it feels good. And if this constitutes bragging, then it's fine.

I might not represent the average South African, but I probably represent those South Africans who can afford to save but don't save enough - those who don't save anything outside of a company-sponsored pension fund.

Making it easy

Having tried to provoke thought and inspire behaviour change, this year Sanlam is apparently trying to enable saving. It has launched a limited-edition bracelet with a QR code embedded in the design. When you want to save, you launch WeChat, scan the QR code on the bracelet and choose an amount that you want to save into your WeChat e-wallet.

This assumes you have linked your bank card to WeChat, which is a cinch and is safe. The WeChat wallet is powered by SnapScan, which is owned by Standard Bank.

The idea is to make saving easy. Except this is not saving: your funds in the e-wallet sit in a Standard Bank Instant Money account. So your money doesn't earn interest. And you can't yet move money from an e-wallet into an investment account (Sanlam says it's working on this). All you can do is withdraw it, spend it or send it to someone else. Putting money into the e-wallet doesn't cost anything, but withdrawals cost R5.

Sanlam's people say the success of the experiment will be determined by the number of activated savings wallets using a QR code and the amount "saved".

I'm just grateful to Sanlam for not sending me a preachy press release about what my caffeine fix is costing me. I am a "flat white" before I've had my R25 coffee in the morning and I'm not giving it up.

• Ardé is a senior reporter for Money @AngeliqueArde