Who would want to own a mine? Possibly only a government

Who'd have sympathy for a mining company? Their record in the environment, in helping the communities on which they depend, and in making money for shareholders, has been poor for years. So few people will shed tears for the mining companies that are getting it in the neck, left, right and centre. From Africa to the Far East, governments are on the march — and the miners are in retreat.

This year, the Philippines shut half its mines in one fell swoop, blaming environmental violations. In Indonesia, US giant Freeport is battling to hold onto its Grasberg copper mine. In South Africa, the proposed punitive new Mining Charter could drive through strict black empowerment targets for miners and freeze foreign investment in the process. And in Tanzania, the government is turning the screws on London-listed Acacia, hitting it for back taxes amid claims it has underreported how much gold it exports.

While the circumstances differ in each country, a couple of themes are clear.

First, governments are not above whipping their biggest taxpayers when it is convenient to do so. Kicking the mining companies — whether they deserve it or not — is always a handy, populist move.

For multinational miners, this might be considered the price of admission, although some will argue that they are the victim of shifting goalposts. In some cases, mining companies have set themselves up for a fall by negotiating generous tax arrangements at the outset. It only takes a change of government and the rise of a more hardline leader for those deals to become a lightning rod of criticism — never mind that it can take years for a mine to generate profit. The flipside is that governments may feel they have no choice but to offer tax breaks in the beginning because it is the only way to attract foreign investment to places that may be lacking roads, secure energy supplies and a trained workforce.