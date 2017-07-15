DINEO TSAMELA: Baby steps to becoming a cheapskate — but not a miser

If you've ever watched an episode of Extreme Cheapskates, you'll know there are people who are willing to go to incredible extremes to save. If you'd like to be a little more frugal but aren't sure where to begin, your budget is the first step. The second is looking at everyday ways to cut down on small-scale spending.

Being frugal may draw some laughs from those around you, but you're the one responsible for making sure you make ends meet.

Without turning into a miser, try to follow some of the tips below so that you don't let small amounts of money slip through your fingers.

Cutting down at home

Cut spending on electricity: stoves and washing machines tend to drain power and increase your electricity bill. Switch off any appliances that you can when you're not using them.

Sell your electric heater and get a gas one. Fill hot-water bottles from the hot tap before switching off your geyser, or fill them up when making a cup of coffee or tea, to avoid boiling the kettle repeatedly.

Cutting down at work

Ditch the shop-bought coffee: a cup costs about R20. If you buy three cups a day, you spend around R1300 a month. For those wanting an energy boost, multivitamins cost between R150 and R250. Cheaper than coffee and healthier.

Take a packed lunch to work: R50 spent on lunch every day is about R1100 a month. Add one morning coffee for R20 and a snack from the vending machine for R10, and you're spending R1760 a month on takeaways.

Car pool: find out if any colleagues who live in your area are willing to share rides to and from work with you.