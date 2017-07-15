BRUCE WHITFIELD: A template for certain poverty

This is where it costs you money. The Reserve Bank is damned if it does cut rates this week, damned if it doesn't. If it does, it will be at pains to explain it's doing it because inflation is under control and not because it's succumbing to political pressure. If it doesn't cut, it might be accused of trying to prove its independence at the expense of the economy.

Goodness knows we could do with a confidence boost. Mining policy is interesting. South Africa has one of the world's greatest repositories of mineral wealth per head of the population anywhere in the world. Untapped reserves are worthless, however. The new Mining Charter, while unlikely to succeed in its current form, simply delays the speedy exploitation of natural resources. Platinum - trading under $900/oz this week following Volvo's announcement of a move away from PGM-hungry autocatalytic converters - could be worth even less if the pace at which fossil fuels are phased out of motoring speeds up.

Perhaps the greatest irony of the charter is the damage it could do to the wealth of a generation of ambitious black entrepreneurs. It may be based on the noble ideals of the Freedom Charter written at Kliptown in 1955, but the charter threatens to trap black investors in a sunset industry from which they will be unable to extricate themselves as the real base for future wealth shifts towards a knowledge economy.

Large-scale, labour-intensive mining is the antithesis of that. Policymakers need to be forward-looking and nimble to allow South Africans the very best opportunity to capitalise on its resources.

Instead, we hark back to an idealistic past that created a template for a future that no longer exists.

• Whitfield is a multiplatform, award-winning financial journalist and a public speaker on the political economy