BRUCE WHITFIELD: Politicians who find the truth unspeakable

Wouldn't it be nice if people said what they meant? Visit any US port of entry and you quickly learn that the word "sir" has multiple meanings. It might occasionally be respectful, or it might mean "I will break your legs if you crack a joke while I am frisking you, sir."

It's not just what you say, but how you say it that matters.

New regulations mean financial institutions must use simple language in their communications with you. According to "treat customers fairly" principles, financial institutions can no longer hide behind the alienating jargon that for years has been used to deceive clients.

It's a positive development, and we should force politicians to do the same. It would save no end of stomach-churning reflux. It would also provide all of us with greater certainty about what precisely it is that policymakers are thinking. We might not like it, but at least it would be clear.

The currency plunged this week to seven-week lows as the ANC policy conference drew to a close with a vocal call for the nationalisation of the Reserve Bank. This is the latest in the shoal of red herrings being spewed forth by politicians who either haven't a clue how the economy works, or have a seriously sinister agenda.

Neither scenario is positive, and currency and bond investors this week voted with their feet as six days of discussion failed to deliver a plan to lift growth and create jobs.

We should probably be grateful for small mercies. The finance minister, desperate to restore some credibility following the Gupta leaks that paint him as a patsy for the dark side, took on the public protector this week.

At least, I think he did. His language was so opaque it was hard to tell. Malusi Gigaba is taking the ruling that Absa pay R1.2-billion over the lifeboat saga under judicial review: "The basis for the review is that the remedial action breaches the principle of legality and the findings of fact are not necessarily adequately connected to the evidence which was before the public protector."

That is a nice way of saying she ignored the facts and her ruling is not binding. Why could he not say that?

Obfuscation.

It's a big word for a big problem. The definition from Vocabulary.com: "Although the verb 'obfuscate' can be used in any case where something is darkened, less clear or more obscure, it is most frequently used in reference to things like ideas, facts, issues, or the truth. The usual implied meaning is that this obfuscation is done deliberately. Politicians often obfuscate the truth about the issues to win support for their positions so they can win elections."

Bingo!

When you have no ideas on how to dig yourself out of a mess you created, obfuscate, distract, but whatever you do, don't tell people what is really going on. That's bad politics. Sadly for South Africa, we are mired in bad politics, which translates to bad economics, and that is bad for people.

The language of money has done the same thing for decades, and politicians have forced financial services providers to treat us more fairly.

Wouldn't it be nice if they did the same?

Whitfield is a multiplatform, award-winning financial journalist and a public speaker on the political economy