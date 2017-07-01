Concourt ruling could soften rises in medical scheme contributions

Medical schemes' reserve ratios could be boosted and contribution increases softened after a Constitutional Court ruling that funds in your medical savings account should be regarded as an asset of the scheme rather than money held in trust on your behalf.

The downside of the ruling, however, is that your scheme may rethink its policy on paying interest on a positive balance in your medical scheme savings account. And, should your scheme go belly-up, any funds in your personal savings account could be used to pay your scheme's creditors.

The Constitutional Court ruling was made in favour of Genesis Medical Scheme after a long-running battle with the medical scheme regulator, the Council for Medical Schemes, over the Registrar of Medical Schemes' 2013 decision to reject Genesis' financial statements.

Positive impact

In response to the ruling, both Discovery Health Medical Scheme, the country's largest medical scheme, and another large open scheme, Momentum Health, say they expect the ruling will have a positive impact on their reserves or solvency ratios.

Schemes are required by law to set aside reserves equal to 25% of the contributions they collect for the sake of their solvency ratios. Medical savings account contributions are not excluded from contributions in this calculation, but the funds in members' savings accounts have until now not been included in the reserves.

Changing the way reserves are calculated will be beneficial for schemes that rely on medical savings accounts to provide you with benefits for out-of-hospital medical costs. Discovery principal officer Nozipho Sangweni says the Constitutional Court judgment may also have a positive impact on the investment returns schemes earn, as they may now be able to invest some savings account funds in investments with better returns than short-term call accounts.

These benefits will not spare you from increases in your contributions next year, but they should bring some well-timed cost relief to your scheme as trustees will decide in the next few months on how high to increase your contributions.

Reserves

Momentum Health medical scheme says the court ruling may benefit schemes' reserves, due to high claims and poor operating results, but members should not expect lower increases next year.

Jackie Roos, Momentum's technical marketing expert, says the scheme is growing fast and needs to build reserves.

She says contribution increases are not solely calculated on building and maintaining reserves - other factors such as operating results, inflation, exchange rates and the cost of new technology play an even bigger role.

Until last month's Constitutional Court ruling, the Council for Medical Schemes had deemed money in your medical savings account to have the same status as money in a trust. This meant schemes had to keep these funds separate from other finances and make sure it was able to repay you any positive balance should the scheme be liquidated.

In its financial statements in 2013, Genesis had in the registrar's view understated its liability because it did not include members' savings account funds.

Genesis asked the High Court to review the registrar's decision and the High Court ruled in Genesis' favour.

The registrar took the matter to the Supreme Court of Appeal, which in a majority judgment overturned the High Court decision, but Genesis successfully appealed to the Constitutional Court.

The court ruling will force the regulator to change its thinking and puts you at risk if you are one of a minority of medical scheme members with a large positive savings account balance and your scheme gets into financial trouble.

Fortunately, scheme liquidations are rare, with the last one occurring seven years ago.

Jeremy Yatt, principal officer of Fedhealth, says his scheme will continue to regard funds in your medical savings account as money belonging to you.

He says he doesn't agree that medical savings account money should be included in the calculation of reserves as it is money the scheme owes you.

He says the Council for Medical Schemes needs to provide clarity on how schemes should act on the Constitutional Court ruling.

The council is busy with a review of the way in which it calculates reserve ratios following calls made for many years that reserves be calculated in line with the risks various factors such as the age and health of the membership and size of the scheme pose to the scheme's finances.

Interest rates

Sangweni says Discovery will not immediately reduce interest rates paid on savings account balances, but she does not rule out that the scheme may do so in future. The scheme currently pays 8.69%.

Yatt says Fedhealth will continue to pay interest on its savings account balances as it would annoy members to stop the interest payments. Roos says Momentum Health's view is that schemes will continue to pay interest but often these interest values are low. Momentum pays money market rates - currently around 7%.

She says there are better ways for you, as a member, to build savings for medical expenses. Momentum Health members, for example, have access to a HealthSaver account, which is not part of the scheme.

The account is offered by the administrator and money saved in it remains yours at all times. You can use this account to pay for any healthcare expenses, including medical expenses not covered by the scheme, such as co-payments and cosmetic procedures. You can earn money in the account using the HealthReturns offered on the administrator's rewards programme, Multiply.

Discovery Health offers an account outside the scheme, Health Wallet, which is attached to the Discovery credit card.

Members of the company's Vitality programme can direct any cash-back rewards into this wallet. Money saved outside the scheme does not qualify for tax credits but expenses paid may qualify.

Roos says the Constitutional Court judgment has no impact on how your day-to-day medical expense claims are processed from your savings accounts, and schemes will continue to refund you when you leave the scheme if you have a positive balance in your account.