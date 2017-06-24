SAMANTHA ENSLIN-PAYNE: Work that offered escape now gives little security

This is according to the book From Servants to Workers: South African Domestic Workers and the Democratic State, by Shireen Ally.

Ironically, many of these women — who had limited prospects in a society that was rigidly class-based — married soon after arriving in the Cape and left what would have been called at the time domestic service. Instead, they came to benefit from a society that was increasingly structured along race, class and gender lines.

They, along with their daughters, granddaughters and great-granddaughters were, over generations, able to build their privileged status in the country — even if doing so indirectly by playing a supporting role to their better-paid husbands.

In the 1920s, the nature of work for women in South Africa began to change, and more of them were drawn into the formal labour market. Opportunities for white women were still limited and would be for decades, but they were able to get better-paid work — as teachers, nurses and secretaries — than black women, who also had to cope with the increasingly draconian laws that governed their and their families' lives.

Now there are about one million people employed as domestic workers, most of whom are women, according to StatsSA's Quarterly Labour Force Survey for the first quarter.

Domestic work has long since ceased to be a springboard to a better life and seldom offers the opportunities it once did for white women. It offers little scope to gain skills and so advance into a better-paid job. And even today, despite laws that govern working hours and minimum wages, working conditions can be gruelling and the pay appalling.

Those who work in private households, isolated from others in the same circumstances, find it difficult to organise for better working conditions. And now the recession presents another risk for the million people who work in private homes, as informal work — defined as such by StatsSA because domestic workers don't have medical aid or pensions — is often the first to be cut in a recession.

Already, jobs in this sector shrank slightly last year as households began to trim spending. South Africa may have officially entered a recession only in the past two quarters, but the slowdown has been felt by many households for a lot longer.

So domestic workers, who in many cases are already in working poverty, are in an increasingly precarious position.

In contrast, middle-class and wealthy households — whose existence has been fundamentally supported by domestic workers — often have the scope to trim spending, enabling them to hold on to the assets that underpin their wealth.

As Ally says: "Domestic workers, crucially, make possible the paid work of the men and women they work for, subsidising the full-time incomes of their employers, displacing them from the drudgery of household work and the demands of childcare."

Once again, those currently employed as domestic workers are likely to bear the brunt of the recession. That won't come as a surprise — after all, they have long been at the mercy of their employers.

• Enslin-Payne is the deputy editor of Business Times