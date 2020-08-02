Money EasyEquities working on life insurance for its young clientele BL PREMIUM

EasyEquities, one of SA's biggest online share-buying platforms, has set its sights on disrupting the traditional life insurance sector, with plans in the next 18 months to launch a new product aimed at its young customer base.

Charles Savage, CEO of JSE-listed Purple Group, which owns 70% of EasyEquities, said the group realised there was a gap in the market after its annual customer survey found most of its subscribers were underinsured.