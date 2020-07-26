Changing medical aid options

As medical costs continue to rise, the last thing you want is to find out that you are on the wrong medical scheme plan.

But, depending on the rules of your scheme, you may not be able to change medical scheme options partway through the year, says Damian McHugh, executive head of sales and marketing at Momentum Health.

When considering a change of medical aid cover, it might mean moving between schemes — from Momentum to Discovery, for example — or staying with the same medical scheme and changing your plan or option — such as moving from Discovery’s Coastal Core plan to the Classic Saver plan.

The main reason for limiting when members can change options is to prevent the practice whereby “everyone stays on the cheapest option and when they get sick, they jump onto the highest plan. That’s like only buying insurance after you crash your car,” says McHugh. “So most medical schemes are likely to say no if you want to move from one plan to another within a year.

“In October or November, you can choose your scheme and plan for the following year, and then you can’t change until the following year,” he says.

Jill Larkan, the head of health-care consulting at financial services company GTC, says you may realise you are on the wrong plan when:

• You reach the middle of the year and find you have a huge balance in your savings and you are paying a large medical aid premium every month. In this case, you are probably on an expensive plan even though you don’t have many health-care needs;

• Your finances are taking strain and you need to find cheaper cover. This is probably relevant for many medical aid members right now;

• You are facing a future medical or hospital event and realise you are on a plan with few benefits (for example, a hospital plan) when you actually need one with much higher benefits (for example, a comprehensive plan); or

• You have a chronic condition or a severe illness, such as cancer, and your current benefits don’t match up to your treatment requirements.