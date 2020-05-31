Has sustainable investing passed crisis test?
Early signs of greater resilience in funds that focus on stakeholders
31 May 2020 - 00:00
Sustainable investing is having its “moment” in the midst of the coronavirus crisis. The investment trend is gaining momentum and its advocates say there are signs that it may fare better in bear markets than strategies with no stakeholder focus.
Morningstar and Schroders report that the funds of global managers that have embraced sustainable investment are attracting new investment as the environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues they address in their investment processes take centre stage during the crisis.
