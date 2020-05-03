ANGELIQUE ARDÉ: Dealing with debt in lockdown

The Covid-19 crisis has exposed a gap in our credit law, with debt counsellors divided on how they can help you if you are now unable to pay your debts in terms of your debt rearrangement order.

In terms of the National Credit Act (NCA), if you're in debt review and you fail to make payment according to the debt review order, your creditors have the right to remove the account from debt review and take legal action against you. This is because your failure to pay places you in contempt of court.

The act makes no provision for a change in your financial circumstances, be it retrenchment, illness, death of a spouse or maternity leave, for example.

Some banks have undertaken not to terminate their accounts from debt review during lockdown.

At the end of March, African Bank sent a letter to debt counsellors informing them that the bank would not terminate any accounts during lockdown. And Absa's managing executive of everyday banking, Cowyk Fox, says the bank is “applying leniency” in this regard.

Absa, Nedbank and FNB say they are following a guideline issued by the National Credit Regulator (NCR) last month on how to deal with consumers in debt review whose financial circumstances have deteriorated.

The guideline introduces a form which your debt counsellor submits to your creditors — along with supporting documents, like a letter from your employer — notifying them of your change in circumstances. It's then up to your creditors to decide what, if any, relief they may offer.

The guideline states that submitting the form “doesn't override” a court or National Consumer Tribunal order, and if you do not pay according to your order, you will be in contempt of court or the tribunal with potential legal consequences.

It recommends that when there's a material change in your circumstances, you should lodge an application to vary the court or tribunal order, with a new proposed payment plan.

If you don't yet have a debt review court or tribunal order but your matter has been set down for a hearing, the guideline says that in addition to filling out the new form, you must instruct your attorney to file a supplementary affidavit to bring to the court's attention the change in your circumstances.