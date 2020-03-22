Brutal selloff is not all bad news for investors

Coronation is expecting waves of infections to last for about a year, and a recession. It is particularly concerned about the US's complacent response, the spread to impoverished parts of the world in Asia, Latin America and Africa, Leinberger said.

It is also deeply concerned about the impact on SA's economy, which is already in a recession.

Leinberger said Coronation had a conservative 20% exposure to global assets in its multi-asset funds as global markets were fully priced. This week's selloff left markets pretty fairly priced but Coronation is looking for more "capitulation" before it buys.

As the crisis matures and enough of the risks are priced in, Leinberger said Coronation will look to start to buy shares even if it brings about some short-term pain (or underperformance).

He said while Coronation remains deeply concerned about the country we live in, share prices are low and ultimately the

investing price is what matters.

"Many high-quality South African stocks are trading on very high compelling dividend yields, and very low multiples - some of SA's best companies today are "stunningly cheap", he said.

Elliot said it did appear as if effective containment measures were leading to a flattening off of new cases in China, Singapore and Korea and there was some evidence that it takes six weeks before the rate of new cases comes down.

He said that some time in mid-April, after a possible flattening off of new cases and fiscal stimulus from governments around the world, the market may take a different view on global demand recovering.

Managers meantime need to take advantage of buying high-quality corporate structures - whether that is in the equity or bond markets, because there is a real possibility that as Europe moves into the summer, the market will respond positively, he said.

Shaun le Roux, portfolio manager at PSG, said as prices are falling, PSG is looking to buy the shares of companies with a strong competitive edge and good management trading at a share price that offers a margin of safety because it is below that of the true value of the business.

Le Roux said PSG believes times will be volatile and there will be unforeseen events. Some companies will go to the wall.

But he also believes the stocks PSG has chosen will do well when some of the "crowded" or popular stocks will struggle.

Speaking on a panel about index-tracking investments, Eugene Visagie, portfolio specialist at Morningstar Investment Management, said global passive investments provided by BlackRock, State Street and Vanguard had collectively lost $2.8-trillion in the past three weeks.

Kingsley Williams, chief investment officer at local passive investment provider Satrix, said when you invest in equity market index trackers you need to understand the risks of investing.

These kinds of corrections and crashes do happen in equity markets.

When you invest in equity markets for the long term you enjoy a premium return, but you must be able to ride periods of panic, uncertainty and heightened volatility, he said.

Over the past 25 years to the end of last year there have been three crises - the emerging-markets crisis in the late 1990s, the dotcom crisis in early 2000 and the great financial crisis in 2008.

Despite this, the JSE has over this period to the end of last year delivered returns in excess of 13% a year - a real return of 7% after inflation of 6%, Williams said.

As investors we have a strong bias to the recent past, but we must take a step back and look at the long term, he said.