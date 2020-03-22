After-market warranties: are they worth the expense?

As the economy slumps, drivers keep their cars for longer and sales of pre-owned cars boom. But the treatment that a car received from its previous owner is mostly an unknown factor - and an after-market warranty could mitigate this risk.

Unlike electric vehicles, cars that burn fuel are almost staggering in their complexity and contain many parts that can fail. If there's no warranty covering the car, the repair costs could derail the average consumer's personal finances.

What after-market warranties are available in SA?

According to David Chard, MD of warranties at the Automobile Association (AA), there are two types of warranties, though the boundaries aren't absolute. Type A kicks in when the factory warranty expires, and type B is usually bought when the customer buys a pre-owned car that no longer has a warranty. Because they perform the same function, we'll refer to both of them as after-market warranties.

So, what is a factory warranty?

It's the warranty you get with a brand-new car. Typically, it covers the car for three to five years, or 100,000km to 150,000km,

depending on the brand. If a component of the car does fail, the owner claims from the manufacturer. A factory warranty is normally the most comprehensive of all.

Andre Rhoodie, national warranty manager at Hyundai SA, offers a word of caution. "Be aware that not all items are covered until the factory warranty expires," he says.

"A clutch plate is seen as a wear-and-tear item, so it's only guaranteed for one year or 20,000km, while the engine and gearbox have a seven-year/200,000km warranty," Rhoodie explains.

"The warranty can also be void if the car isn't repaired at a Hyundai-approved panel beater after a collision," he says.

The message is, don't abuse your car (by riding the clutch) and expect the factory warranty - or any warranty - to cover it.

The after-market warranty

It's a lot like insurance against theft or collision damage for your car, but in this case it's for mechanical breakdowns. So, if a component breaks, the car owner claims from the warranty company (insurer) and not from the manufacturer of the vehicle.

Some warranties are paid for monthly, just like theft-and-damage insurance.