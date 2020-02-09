Burnt by the dreaded 'average' clause

Kewana had expected the insurer to pay him the sum for which the house was insured, about R876,000. But having found that the property was valued at R1.4m, Absa applied the dreaded "average clause".

The "average clause" is one of the most important insurance terms you need to understand, Nedbank says on its website.

The average clause in an insurance policy requires that you bear a proportion of any loss if your assets were insured for less than their full replacement value.

So if your property is insured for less than it would actually cost to replace it, your insurer will pay out only a percentage of your claim.

In Kewana's case, Absa Insurance is paying out only about 60% of what he claimed, based on its assessment of what the house ought to have been insured for.

The insurer took his sum insured (R876,379) and divided this by what it regarded as the value of the house when it burnt down (R1,433,757.33) and multiplied this by the damages (R927,346.72) to get about R567,000.

Kewana is disputing the insurer's valuation of R1.4m, which he believes is inflated relative to other homes in the area, and is appointing his own quantity surveyor to get an independent valuation of his house.

He is also questioning the mismatch between the sum for which he was insured and the insurer's valuation of his home.

He took out insurance when he took out his bond after buying his new home 10 years ago. The home was insured at the bank's valuation and since then he has accepted the insurer's recommended escalations in the sum insured.

He therefore believes his home was insured for the correct amount and it is unfair for the insurer to now find such a big gap between the value of the home and the sum for which he was insured.

He admits he did renovations, which he did not inform his insurer about, and this could have created some of the difference between the valuation and insured sum.

But he says he didn't know he needed to inform his insurer.

Edite Teixeira-Mckinon, the deputy ombudsman at the office of the ombudsman for short-term insurance, says the responsibility rests with you to know the value of your property.

"An insurer won't know if you've made upgrades to your property. On the other hand, there is an obligation on insurers to say, 'Are you sure it's the correct sum insured? If you're underinsured, we will be in for the sum insured only and you will be in for the rest.' "

The insurer has this responsibility because it is limiting its liability and this must be pointed out to you in terms of the

Policyholder Protection Rules, says Teixeira-Mckinon.

Financial services providers are also bound by the Financial Advisory and Intermediary Services (FAIS) Act to point out to you any material conditions in a policy.

Last year, the FAIS ombudsman issued a determination in favour of a consumer whose house burnt down and whose claim was rejected on the grounds that he had failed to inform his insurer that he had added a pizza oven to his property.

The homeowner complained that he hadn't been aware of the stipulation to inform the insurer of such a change to the property.

Like Kewana's, his policy was concluded during the bond application.