ETFs went from 0 to R100bn in 20 years and changed investing in SA forever

ETFs are listed on the JSE, so you can buy or sell them like an ordinary share. The huge advantage, though, is that ETFs give you exposure to a diverse range of shares or bonds, making it easy for inexperienced investors to buy into the stock or bond markets.

Over the past two decades, this is how ETFs have evolved to offer you compelling alternatives to actively managed funds:

1. There are 96 ETFs and ETNs offering exposure to local and global equity, bond and listed property markets as well as currencies and commodities;

2. There are no investment minimums to invest in ETFs bought on investment platforms like Satrix Now or Easy Equities;

3. Costs on ETFs, including trading costs, can be as low as 0.14% a year; and

4. Over the past 19 years, the oldest ETF, the Satrix Top40 ETF, has delivered a return of 13.52% a year, though it underperformed the FTSE/JSE Top 40 index by 0.29% a year.

5. If you want exposure to the broad South African equity market, you can now choose between ETFs that track the FTSE/JSE Top 40, the FTSE/JSE Top 40 Swix index (which weights shares after excluding amounts held on foreign exchanges by companies with listings in both SA and other countries) and the S&P Top 50, but you can only access funds tracking the All Share index or the Swix All Share as unit trusts.

6. Despite this, the Satrix Top 40 ETF remains SA's most popular ETF.

It has, for two consecutive years, been voted the most favoured ETF in a poll run for the South African Listed Tracker Awards.

7. There are 25 ETFs that track indices of offshore equity, property and bond markets - some globally and regionally in the US, Europe, Japan or emerging markets.

You can get exposure to global developing markets in a single ETF that invests in 500 shares listed in the US in the S&P500 index or more than 1,600 shares in developed markets via the MSCI World index.

8. Following a decade of strong returns from US markets, the top-performing ETF over 10 years is the Sygnia Itrix MSCI USA, which delivered a return of 19.64% a year.

9. The first multi-asset ETFs were launched in 2011 by Absa Capital under the NewFunds brand.

The ETFs invest across index-tracking portfolios for the different asset classes.

The MAPPS Protect has delivered 7.4% and the MAPPS Growth Fund 8.6% a year since their launch, according to their fund fact sheets.

10. There are now a few ETF options for investors who need an income from their investments. Satrix, CoreShares and Sygnia all have ETFs that invest in shares that pay high dividends. Coreshares also has an income-focused property ETF and a preference share ETF.

11. There are now three ETFs focused on the local listed property sector - Satrix and Stanlib's 1nvest and CoreShares.

12. There are four ETFs focused on the foreign listed property markets - three invest globally and one in African markets.

13. ETFs have evolved to mimic the investment styles used by active fund managers, using rules-based processes designed to select shares that benefit from certain factors in the market - for example, the Satrix Quality ETF identifies shares regarded as quality shares because they have low debt, stable earnings growth and other "quality" metrics.

These funds, often known as smart beta funds, also mimic the value, momentum and low volatility styles.

14. Managers are now marketing funds combining factors to enhance performance.

Satrix launched one as a unit trust fund, and last year CoreShares launched the Scientific Beta Multi-Factor Index Fund, an ETF that tracks a customised index of six factors.

15. Also last year, NewFunds issued three new multi-factor "smart beta" ETFs that aim to prevent drawdowns or falls in your fund value by monitoring the volatility of the shares chosen to represent various factors and to manage exposure to these shares relative to cash.