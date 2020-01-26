More banks are offering 100% mortgages

However, Absa currently only offers 105% loans to a very specific segment of first-time home buyers, whose loans make up a small percentage of its overall lending, he says.

When the bank lends you more than the 100% it can recover from the sale of the home if you default, it takes a risk.

You must therefore demonstrate that you can afford the higher level of finance and your ability to afford the loan will be stress-tested to ensure you can sustain the repayments for the duration of the term of the loan, Lee says.

So what kind of lender must you be to quality for a 100% loan? Lee says Absa's lending criteria are based on your risk profile or creditworthiness and your ability to afford the repayments.

The bank will also consider the property you are buying to ensure that it presents acceptable security for the loan, given that the bank is lending in excess of 100%.

It is, however, always advisable to put down a deposit when buying a property as this not only reduces the cost of credit over the term of the loan, it also results in lower monthly repayments because the amount you're borrowing will be lower than the full purchase price, says Lee.

For example, a R2m loan at the prime lending rate of 9.75% over 20 years will cost you about R4.5m over the term. But if you pay a 20% deposit (R400,000) upfront, you will pay about R3.6m over the 20-year term. A 20% deposit will, in this case, save you more than half a million rands in interest.

"Banks are putting their best foot forward" so they will provide the best possible interest rates determined on the overall risk of the deal, Coetzee says.

Steward says banks are competing for your business, which is good reason to shop around for the best rate.

She says the average buyer is being granted an interest rate at prime or prime plus 0.18%.

Those who qualify for a rate less than prime are few and far between. The lowest rate on offer from the banks is prime minus 2%, but such rates are for very special bank clients, says Steward.

Rhys Dyer, CEO of Ooba, says in the latest oobarometer that banks continue to compete for new customers by approving finance at good interest rates.

Ooba's statistics show that the average interest rate on loans it originated in the last quarter of last year was 0.13 percentage points lower than on those in the last quarter of the previous year.

The average interest rate that Ooba achieved for its buyers in the last three months of last year was 0.01 percentage points below prime, compared with 0.12 percentage points above prime in the last quarter of 2018, he says.

Both Steward and Coetzee recommend that you request pre-qualification from a mortgage originator or bank before you go property hunting.

Among his tips for prospective buyers, Coetzee suggests you maintain a good credit record by paying all your debts on time every month; save as much as you possibly can for a deposit as this increases the possibility of qualifying for a loan; and save up for the purchase costs.