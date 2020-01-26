ANGELIQUE ARDÉ: Investment rollover shocks pensioner

If you invest for a fixed term, be sure you know what your bank or investment house will do at the end of the term if it doesn't receive a new mandate from you.

A Stellenbosch pensioner was horrified to find her R330,000 investment with Absa had been reinvested for another 12 months and she would be charged a penalty of about R11,500 to get access to her funds before the end of the new investment term.

She has no recollection of the contract she signed, which she claims was never given to her, nor does she recall being told about the "automatic renewal". In terms of this clause, if she failed to instruct the bank what to do with her matured investment, the bank would reinvest her money in the same investment for the same term as the original contract, but at the prevailing interest rate.

The fixed-term investment was made in October 2018 at a branch of the bank. It was for 12 months at an interest rate of 8.3%. She elected to have her interest paid to her monthly.

In November last year she noticed she had been paid less interest than in previous months. When she made inquiries in December, she discovered her money had been reinvested at a rate of 7.5% and that if she wanted to get access to it before October this year, she would have to pay a hefty penalty of 3.45% of her initial investment.

This week Absa sent the customer a record of advice bearing her signature. Under the heading "Automatic Renewal" it clearly states that if at the end of the investment term the bank hasn't heard from the investor, it will automatically renew the investment for the same term at the fixed interest rate applying at the time.

It goes on to say that within 30 days of the start of the renewed term one can:

• Change the length of the term and the frequency of the interest payments; or

• Cancel the investment without having to pay a fee.

In the absence of a new mandate from a customer to reinvest, why doesn't the bank place the money in a money market account, which is more accessible and doesn't attract penalties on withdrawal?