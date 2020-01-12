New decade is the time for a new cash plan

Many South Africans experienced immense financial pressure in the decade just ended due to the rising cost of living and a stagnating economy. But financial pain can be a catalyst for acting to improve your financial health.

The dawning of a new decade provides a good opportunity to break bad money habits and adopt some that align your life and financial goals over the next 10 years, says Ronelle Kind, general manager of member engagement solutions at Momentum Corporate.

We typically lack control when it comes to spending and incurring debt, she says.

"Although poor financial literacy contributes to this, the latest Momentum/Unisa consumer financial vulnerability index indicates that even consumers with high levels of financial literacy fail to put their knowledge into practice," Kind says.

Richard Reeder, a certified financial planner and Liberty Group advisory partner, suggests some introspection to notice when our financial decisions are driven by emotion.

"Being aware of the reasoning behind how you allocate money can help activate the part of your brain that helps you take control again."

Reeder says it is futile to set goals without having a plan and a budget for how to achieve them.

Silindile Ngubo, fund accountant at Cannon Asset Managers, says that without a budget it is difficult for you to monitor your spending.

A record of all your expenses in different categories helps you identify problems and opportunities, Ngubo says.

There are budgeting apps that can help with this; for example 22seven, which analyses transactions from your bank accounts and warns you when you are overspending. It is free to download from the Apple App Store and Google Play.

Budgeting is the first step in finding spare cash to reduce debt.

Sonto Lemeko of Standard Bank Financial Consultancy says debt holds most households back financially - South African consumers are drowning in debt to the tune of R1.9-trillion, about R200bn of which is the most expensive unsecured debt.

Ngubo says many people underestimate both how much disposable income they can free up in their budget and how much they can save in interest by repaying debt more quickly.