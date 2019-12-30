Investors offshore rode a wave in the 2010s

The 2010s will close as a great decade for investors who invested globally and a spectacular decade for those with exposure to US stocks and, in particular, leading tech stocks, Cannon Asset Managers CEO Adrian Saville says.

The S&P500 returned around 18.75% a year in rand terms for the decade, while the local market returned less than half this at 7.66% a year.

Investing in the Nasdaq 100 — which gives you an idea of what you could have earned by investing in the FAANGs (Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix and Google) — would have earned you 24.54% in rands each year.

Easy monetary policies have driven global equity markets, particularly in the US where the S&P500 has broadly doubled, while at home the all share index, excluding dividends, has been almost flat, says Old Mutual Investment Group’s director of investments, Hywel George.

Most retirement fund investments made the most of the allowed exposure (30%) to offshore markets and it is arguable that investors could have benefited more without the limit, he says, adding that many investors with discretionary money have been taking that offshore, especially in the second half of the decade.