Are you playing fair, financially speaking, with your partner?

Besides easing the burden for the person who has been assuming responsibility, Hugo's view is that setting up a plan together strengthens bonds and empowers the less knowledgeable partner, giving them greater confidence about what lies ahead, whether it's funding their children's education or retirement.

"We do meet women who defer their financial responsibilities to their partners," says Gugu Sidaki, CFP and director and wealth manager at Wealth Creed. "But there's a shift. Younger women are highly independent and they usually initiate the financial planning process. Very few think of their partner as their financial plan."

Sidaki says it is useful for both partners to be involved in their finances given the rising rate of divorce. Stats SA research released last year showed that over 44% of divorces in 2016 occurred before the 10th anniversary. "The possibility of divorce is a reality, so it has to be brought into the conversation around finances."

This applies to dread disease and death too. As the Investor Watch report points out, in such critical moments, lack of participation in long-term planning leaves women ill-prepared. The report found that 74% of widows and divorcees discovered negative financial surprises when they had to take control.

Kirsty Scully, CFP and senior financial planner at Core Wealth, who was pregnant when widowed at the age of 28, also notes the increasing prevalence of divorce. She says women need to protect themselves by looking after their careers.

"If you do not keep in touch with your career, you will find it difficult to go back later and earn a market-related, viable income."

Does playing fair mean that household expenses should be evenly split? "If you're a committed couple, you should be committed financially as well," says Scully. "It is not your money or my money, but our money."

Years without saving

She recommends you add up joint expenses and put the amount that covers those in one account you both can access. Ideally, the expenses should be divided 50-50, she says. However, if one earns less than the other, the division should be in proportion to their earnings.

Arguably, one of the greatest impacts on a couple's finances is their children. "If the couple decide that one will stay at home to look after the kids - and increasingly men are fulfilling this role - the finances have to be discussed, as that person needs a sense of financial security," says Sidaki.

This decision should take into account that the financial impact extends beyond the salary. "There is also the fact that you are not spending those years saving for your retirement," says Scully.

She points to a second phase of life when people take time off work: "When you are in your fifties, you either need to look after your parents or in-laws yourself, or pay for a nurse. So again you say, 'Why don't I do it myself?' And again you lose out on contributing to a pension fund."

Scully says she is seeing the effects of this more frequently in her practice.

Managing your financial journey as a committed couple holds many challenges. Sidaki advocates enlisting the services of a certified financial planner. "We have experience of what couples tend to struggle with. It's not to say that the road is going to be smooth once you've spoken to a financial planner, but it will help you navigate those issues."

Find a CFP, says Scully, who is on the board of the Financial Planning Institute.