Nothing worse than excess surprises

When money's tight, you may be tempted to cut back on your short-term insurance. But before you replace a policy, even with one that provides the same level of cover or more benefit at a lower premium, make sure you understand how your excess is determined and if additional excesses apply.

Most complaints received by the Ombud for Financial Services Providers relate to short-term insurance, and many of these concern the excesses that apply to vehicle cover.

An excess is the first amount payable in the event of a claim, and is the portion for which you are in effect self-insured.

Gerald van Wyk, the head of business development for Santam, says you need to be very careful when choosing an excess. "It's one of the most misunderstood concepts of insurance. Understand what it is, how it's applied, and what you can afford to self-insure."

• At fault or not, an excess is due by you

You are liable for an excess regardless of whether you were at fault.

The excess is an attempt by your insurer to reduce the number of minor and fraudulent claims submitted by making you a co-insurer on the policy, Marc Alves, the manager of resolutions in the Office of the Ombud for Financial Services Providers, writes in a recent newsletter.

For an extra fee, you can opt for an excess waiver benefit, which covers your excess in the event of a claim. So, you pay more now, rather than later when you have a claim. But be warned: if any additional excesses apply to your policy, they are not covered by the excess waiver.

• Your choice of excess is critical

Your choice of excess will either reduce or increase your premium, so you need to choose wisely. The cheapest premium might mean the most expensive excess, and if you don't have savings to fall back on, you are likely to have to incur debt to cover the excess.

The most common excess is the basic excess of a fixed rand amount. Some insurers let you choose an excess expressed as a percentage of the claimed amount, subject to minimums such as 5% of the claim with a minimum of R2,500, or as a percentage of the value of the vehicle.