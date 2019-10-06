How to ease headaches caused by medical aids

It should be much easier to choose a suitable medical scheme from among the many on the market and to know it provides for a high standard of health-care services, the Competition Commission's health market inquiry says.

The panel that conducted the inquiry, led by former chief justice Sandile Ngcobo, also thinks schemes discriminate against older, sicker members as they are typically forced to pay more to belong to plans that offer comprehensive cover.

So the inquiry strongly recommends that all schemes be forced to offer a single standardised benefit package defined as a list of conditions and the relevant treatment.

It also says it will be much easier to understand what cover the schemes offer if these benefits are the same as the list of revised minimum benefits that emerges from the Council for Medical Schemes' (CMS) review of the prescribed minimum benefits (PMBs).

There is widespread agreement in the medical scheme industry that the revised PMBs should include benefits for preventive health care, such as vaccinations, and primary health care, such as visits to your GP and the tests and medicines they recommend.

The council has stated that it expects to be costing and reviewing the revised minimum benefit package between April next year and March 2021.

Health economist Dr Lungiswa Nkonki, a member of the health market inquiry panel, tells Money it is the job of the CMS and the department of health to decide what is in the basic benefit package, but the inquiry panel hopes the regulator will follow its recommendations on how to define the package.

The panel also suggests that schemes price this package of benefits in line with the health-care deals a scheme can secure, rather than the members the scheme attracts. It has proposed measures to ensure providers charge fair prices for essential benefits and to improve competition among providers.

Currently, the PMBs cost all members more in scheme options with older, sicker members because these members claim more. This cost is spread among all the members of an option, and sometimes other options also subsidise loss-making ones, but this typically results in healthier, younger members leaving the option for something more affordable.

The older, sicker members therefore tend to land up in options with benefits designed to suit them, while younger members end up in leaner, cheaper options. In this way you end up paying in line with your state of health, which may be poor through no fault of your own.

To correct this, the inquiry recommends putting in place a mechanism like the risk equalisation fund (REF), which the council ran in a test or shadow phase until 2011.

According to the council, in 2017 some schemes spent as little as R300 per beneficiary a month to provide members with PMBs while others spent close to R2,000.

To ensure that the differences in cost of basic benefits are only a result of the scheme's trustees being able to negotiate for value for money and not because members are healthier, a risk adjustment process would pool funding for the basic benefits and pay it back to schemes in line with their membership profiles, with more per member going to schemes with members who have the most illnesses.