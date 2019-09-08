Don't be in the dark about retirement

Whether you're in your first job or have only 15 years left to save for retirement, what are the key questions you should be asking?

What income will my savings give me in retirement?

You may have some idea how much is in your retirement fund but knowing what's in the pot isn't very helpful. You need an estimate of the income your savings will provide in retirement if you keep saving at your current rate and investing in the same portfolio.

Some funds provide this information, others show your "replacement ratio" - your expected pension income expressed as a percentage of your monthly income immediately before retirement.

On average the actual replacement ratio of retirees was 28.81%, according to Alexander Forbes' 2018 Member Watch Survey, which means most people will find they have saved too little.

Your replacement ratio is affected by the percentage of your salary you contribute, the returns you earn, the costs you pay and the period for which you remain invested.

Alexander Forbes says that retiring at 65 rather than 55 can almost double your replacement ratio.

How much do I contribute?

It's useful to know how much you're contributing to the fund, how much your employer is contributing, and what portion of that goes into your retirement fund, especially if you need to increase your savings.

The average net contribution to a retirement fund is 12.17% of income, according to the latest Alexander Forbes Member Watch Survey, Prinsloo says.

But you (and your employer) probably need to be contributing more than 17% so that you will be on track after 40 years to have an income in retirement equal to 75% of your final pay cheque, he says.

If you have less time to save, you need to be saving a higher percentage of your income to maintain your standard of living in retirement.

You can contribute up to 27.5% of your taxable income to retirement funds each year. If you started saving late in life, and can afford to save as much as this, you should.

The 10X survey reflects the reality that South Africans are under enormous financial pressure, making saving difficult, while those who have been retrenched will be contemplating spending their retirement savings to survive.

Ideally, you should preserve your retirement savings when changing jobs, Prinsloo says. It is critical to have insurance and short-term savings so you can avoid raiding your retirement savings.

Do I have group life benefits?

If you do, establish what income your fund would provide if you were disabled, permanently or temporarily. If you would receive a lump-sum benefit, what income can it buy? Is it enough or do you need to buy additional cover from a life assurer?

What is the death benefit that would be paid to your dependants? And is it enough to provide for their needs?

Prinsloo says it doesn't help to know your group life death benefit is three times your annual income, as that may be enough to look after your family for only three years. Both he and Berger say the amount you need depends on your circumstances.

You should also find out if your group life cover is deducted from your employer's contribution and only the reduced balance is invested in your fund. Berger says most providers don't disclose how much of your contribution is funding your group life cover.

Where are my pension savings invested?

You need to know this to estimate your expected returns and whether these are appropriate given the time you have to save until retirement.

You have to be in an investment spread across asset classes but you may be too conservatively invested given the time you have to invest.

If your fund provides investment choice, guard against making poor decisions based on market sentiment or the advice of friends, Prinsloo says.

The average member is better off in a fund's default portfolio, which usually invests you in line with your stage in life and how long you have until retirement, both Prinsloo and Berger say.

What costs am I paying?

Berger says costs affect your retirement outcome irrespective of the retirement vehicle you're in, and compound over time.

A saving of 1% on your fee can have a significant impact. On R1m, a one-percentage-point saving compounded over 20 years can save you R1m in fees, he says.

Retirement fund members paid on average 1.09% for administration fees and other expenses in 2018, according to Alexander Forbes. If your fund is paying more than that, you should ask your trustees why.