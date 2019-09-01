Investors can expect a ‘profound reduction’ in returns over next decade

Most South Africans are expecting their investments to earn returns way higher than markets are likely to deliver, according to a survey conducted by an asset manager.

Investors may have enjoyed good returns from global markets over the past decade, but a number of factors are likely to result in returns from these markets being significantly lower over the next decade, according to UK-based global manager, Schroders.

Schroders conducted a global investor survey that shows more than 60% of SA investors believe they will get a return of more than 10% a year from their investments over the next decade. One in five investors believe they will get returns in excess of 20% a year, while just less than half expect returns between 10% and 20% a year.

Only 28% have more realistic return expectations of between 5% and 10%.

More than 25,000 people in 32 countries — those with a fair bit already invested — took part in the survey and Schroders concludes that over-optimism among investors is a worldwide phenomenon that sets investors up for disappointment.

Schroders Global Investor Survey records that annual returns from the MSCI world index — an index of 1,600 shares around the world — were on average 11.3% a year for the decade starting with 2008. However, this average includes the good returns earned during the recovery — with some help from easy monetary policies and low interest rates around the world — from one of the worst market crashes in history during the 2008 global financial crisis.

Investors become complacent about the outlook, expecting this trend to continue when, in fact, returns are declining sharply year-on-year and the outlook for the next decade is gloomy.

A combination of factors, including an ageing population, low inflation and poor productivity, will lead to a slowing global economy and returns that will not match those of the previous 10 years.

Addressing a recent conference for Sanlam’s investment platform Glacier, Lesley-Ann Morgan, the head of multi-asset strategy at Schroders, says the manager expects a profound reduction in the returns investors can expect for the 10 years to 2028 when compared to the returns over the 10 years to the end of 2018.

Schroders is expecting returns from the US equity market to almost halve from the average of 13.9% a year leading indices delivered in the decade that ended in 2018, to an average of 7% a year for the next 10 years. The equity market will also deliver just more than half the average 8.8% a year it delivered over the past decade, to 4.6% a year for the decade ahead.

European markets will deliver only 5.1% a year on average for the next 10 years, while in the decade past, investors earned 9.5% a year, Morgan says.

Similarly, returns from bond markets will also be significantly lower. Morgan says the only exception is US bonds which are likely to deliver a marginally higher yields (income earned relative to the price) of 2.7% a year on average over the next 10 years compared the 2.5% a year they have delivered for the past 10 years.

UK bond yields will be significantly lower — down from an average 5.6% a year to 1.2% a year over the next 10 years; and euro bonds will also be sharply down at 0.9% on average from 5.8% a year over the past 10 years.