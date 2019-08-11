Women are from Venus, planet of multitasking and stability

Although the financial planning and investment industry is dominated by male players, women come up trumps when it comes to financial planning and investing. They tend to make better investment choices.

A study by Warwick Business School in the UK found that women investors, on average, achieved an annual gain of 1.94% better than the FTSE 100.

The difference was attributed to two factors. First, that women made fewer trades than men did and tended to stay with stock choices once made. And second, once they realised that they had made a bad choice, women were far quicker to cut their losses and sell rather than hold on to a losing investment.

This research ties in with findings by the international financial services firm Fidelity, which says women investors avoid risk, are more patient and are able to focus on their long-term investment strategy.