Court looks at early escape from debt review

Up until early this year, exiting debt counselling has been a cakewalk for consumers in Gauteng, even if in the rest of SA high courts refuse to declare consumers "no longer overindebted" when their financial circumstances improve.

This week a full bench of the Gauteng Division of the High Court heard a case that will determine how they deal with applications from consumers who want to get out of debt review before they have been able to pay off all their debts.

This follows a practice directive issued by judge president Dunstan Mlambo in February. Since then, the high courts in Gauteng have been prohibited from hearing applications from consumers seeking such orders.

The directive was issued in response to two unopposed applications made in September last year. In both cases, the applicants said their financial circumstances had improved dramatically, yet neither of them was able to settle their debts in full.

Both consumers asked the court to reverse their debt counsellors' finding that they were overindebted and to order that they were no longer in debt review and to clear their credit reports.

Judge Brenda Neukircher ordered that the cases be heard by the full court in light of conflicting judgments on the competency of the high courts to hear and grant relief in such cases outside of Gauteng.

The judgments in all the other jurisdictions were made in cases where consumers had engaged a debt counsellor, but the finding that they were overindebted had never been made an order of the court.

Many consumers enter into debt counselling without realising that once they're in, there are only two ways out: pay off all your debts in full, or pay off all your short-term debts plus catch up on the arrears on your home loan or any other long-term loans and revert to paying the original instalments.