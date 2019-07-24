Worst periods for investment returns are usually followed by the best

The performance of the local equity market has been rather sluggish over the past few years, with the FTSE/JSE all share index delivering some of its worst returns in more than 40 years. Poor returns usually make investors feel compelled to take drastic action — often incorrectly so.

While the JSE is posting some of the worst rolling five-year annualised returns in over 40 years, historical data suggests that the worst periods are usually followed by the best.

This is exactly the reason why sitting on your hands might prove to be the best course of action at the moment.

While poor returns on investments are a bitter pill to swallow for any investor, they are by no means an anomaly.

At this stage, it is more important to reflect on the subsequent returns the all share index generated after each of the previously so-called “worst return” periods.

The red circles on the graph below highlight the lowest rolling five-year annualised returns generated by the all share index since 1979.