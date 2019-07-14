Don't lose faith in a good fund manager

In fact, she says, the time to buy into a value manager's funds is precisely when its performance has put it among the managers who rank lowest on performance.

Jugmohan says if you judge managers on performance only, you may well fire a manager just when it is about to deliver its best returns, and investors make this mistake time and again.

Jugmohan recently plotted the annual returns of managers over three years to the end of December 2015 against the annual returns over three years to the end of December 2018 and found most managers had very different returns in each of these periods.

Köhler says if you select five managers who have, for example, performed well over the past year, you should remember that good performance may reflect managers with the same style benefiting from a stage in the economic cycle. It may not be the same this year.

If your manager underperformed, you should ask if it did something inconsistent with its stated philosophy or with what it said it would do. If it is following its stated strategy, and the poor returns are a style issue, you must wait the cycle out, he says.

Get the right time period

To evaluate your fund's performance, you must consider the returns over an appropriate period.

An income fund should be measured over a period of between one and three years, depending on the fund, but a local equity fund should be measured only over a five-year period, Köhler says.

Funds with exposure to global equities should typically be measured over seven years or more because of the effect of the rand exchange rate, Baynham says.

Beyond this, protracted periods of poor performance should be questioned and viewed in light of market returns.

Currently, for example, most local equity and balanced fund managers have delivered poor returns relative to their long-term targets over the past five years.

But Baynham says even the best poker player can be dealt one bad hand after another. Local asset classes have delivered poor returns. The only way these funds could have delivered more than 5% above inflation over the past five years would have been to be heavily invested offshore, she says.

Balanced funds that comply with regulation 28 of the Pension Funds Act are unable to invest more than 30% of the fund offshore and local equity funds must invest at least 70% of their assets in local asset classes.

Stock-picking mistakes

If your manager picks some shares that are a drag on its performance, don't be too quick to judge. Köhler says if a manager's stock-picking success rate is above 53%, it is doing very well.