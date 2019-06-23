Are pricey tech stocks still a good investment?

Technology may have disrupted the way we work, shop, engage and entertain ourselves, but there is room for much more disruption, which means higher returns for investors from this sector of international share markets, according to Richard Clode of Janus Henderson Investors.

South African investors had witnessed first hand the outperformance of a tech stock and how it had disrupted their own share market, Clode, who manages the Janus Henderson Horizon Global Technology Fund from London, told the recent Sanlam Investments and Glacier i3 Investment Summit.

"Here you have a share that has had a 1,650% return in just 10 years, has outperformed the stock market by 124% and ended up being a quarter of the stock market all because they invested $32m in a Chinese internet company 18 years ago," Clode said of Naspers and its investment in Tencent.

Globally, technology companies had outperformed other shares for the past decade and now had a market capitalisation (the value of all the shares at current prices of over one trillion dollars), Clode said.

Tech companies that have become household names — Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix and Google (or Alphabet) — have driven this outperformance. Fund managers are increasingly divided on whether these shares are now overpriced.

They are known by the acronym FAANG. Some managers, like Ed Blain, portfolio manager at value manager Orbis, the offshore partner of Allan Gray, say that when shares become an acronym you shouldn't invest. These shares had been market darlings for 10 years and you would not find a bargain anywhere, he told advisers at the recent Collaborative Exchange Investment Forums.

But though Clode agrees market hype can cause some tech stocks to be overvalued, he believes the tech theme will persist well into the future and the recent outperformance isn't a repeat of the TMT (technology, media and telecom) boom and bust of almost two decades ago.

Profits are the difference, Clode said. "Technology companies today make profits — not just little profits, massive profits.

"Apple makes $50bn profit a year, Google $40bn, Microsoft $35bn — the list goes on."

Those massive profits supported a huge research and development budget that drove innovation and new, fantastic services and products all the time, creating more profits.

Clode said anyone who had bought a smartphone, shopped online, started using Uber and stopped reading newspapers was part of the trend of moving money from a non-tech company to a tech company.

Sustainable

Tech companies were likely to continue to grow their earnings, making their outperformance that much more sustainable. It was not just a one-off re-rating of the price of these shares, the tech sector was outperforming because the earnings were outperforming, and that would continue, he said.

Demographics would help this trend. Millennials, the first generation of digital natives, were now in their 30s and by next year 59% of the global workforce would be millennials, Clode said.

This generation used technology because it reduced friction in their lives. They don't need to learn to drive or stand in taxi queues because they can hail an Uber; they don't go to a shop and buy CDs or rent DVDs because they can stream Netflix and Spotify or click once on Amazon.

So far technology had only seriously disrupted two industries — retailing and traditional media — but now it was open season on the rest. Clode believes that in three, five or even 10 years, tech company earnings will still be growing faster than the market.

Recognising that technology stocks are driving returns in an otherwise low return environment, at least two local investment houses have launched index-tracking technology funds. One of them is Stanlib, which closed its actively managed Global Technology Fund after the TMT bubble burst.

Wehmeyer Ferreira, chief operating officer at Stanlib Index Investments, said technology as a sector had come a long way since the late 1990s. The dotcom bubble was created in an isolated subset of tech and was fuelled by investments in internet-based companies, he said.