ANGELIQUE ARDÉ: Don’t let banks mislead you: home-loan shopping won’t affect credit score

If you're in the market for a home loan and are applying to multiple banks to determine which one will give you the best interest rate, don't worry about the impact of numerous home-loan applications on your credit score — no matter what your bank tells you.

A couple from Cape Town, who asked not to be named, told Money how staff at Standard Bank recently tried to discourage them from applying to other banks for a home loan, alleging that doing so would negatively affect their credit scores.

"We were warned that if we made 'too many inquiries' or applied for bond approval at 'too many banks', our credit rating would be lowered," said the woman.

"Our credit ratings are currently high, as we pay our bills."

The consumers then called Standard Bank's call centre and were told the same thing: "too many" home-loan applications would adversely affect their credit scores.

The consumers doubted they were being told the truth. They feared they were being deterred from searching for the most competitive interest rate, under threat that shopping around would lower their credit scores.

Andrew van der Hoven, head of home loans at Standard Bank, described their experience as "unfortunate".

"It is not policy to inform customers that they will be adversely impacted if they apply at more than one mortgage provider," he said.