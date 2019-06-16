When regulation fails to protect the interests of consumers

MFC, a division of Nedbank, doesn't consider this a breach of the section; the vehicle financier did precisely this to a Welkom consumer who had launched an application to have his credit agreement with MFC declared reckless.

What adds insult to injury is that this consumer applied to the dealer to trade in his vehicle for a cheaper model. He claims that on the day he was due to take delivery of the car, the dealer, which acts as an agent of the credit provider, told him his application for the cheaper car had been declined, but that he had been approved for a more recent, more expensive, model.

It was a cunning ploy on the part of MFC to apply for summary judgment. If successful, it would thwart the reckless lending application.

And that's just what happened. The high court granted the summary judgment against the consumer, who had defaulted on his repayments.

The financier must have known a reckless lending application would be futile in a case where the credit agreement had ceased to exist. The agreement was terminated by the summary judgment. And an over-indebted consumer can hardly afford the costs of bringing an application for rescission of a judgment in the high court, where junior counsel cost in the region of R22,000 a day to appear in court.

What about the National Credit Regulator (NCR), you may ask?

The NCR considered this consumer's complaint against MFC "frivolous and/or vexatious". When asked what made the complaint frivolous or vexatious, the regulator's first stab at an answer was: "It was alleged that the credit provider, inconsistent with section 66, proceeded with enforcement despite the consumer having had a reckless lending application pending. We did not evaluate reckless lending."

Whether or not the regulator investigated reckless lending was not the question. When pushed to answer the question, NCR spokesperson Lebogang Selibi said the regulator failed to understand why this question was being asked.

"The NCR has no legal authority to overturn a high court judgment."

Another obscure answer. This from the entity responsible for regulating the credit industry by investigating and ensuring that registered credit providers comply with the NCA.

In law, something is vexatious when it is brought without sufficient grounds for winning, or purely to cause annoyance to the defendant.

Remember that the consumer's complaint to the regulator about MFC was not about reckless lending. It was about the creditor denying the consumer a credit right under the act - in this case to ask a court to determine if the agreement was reckless.