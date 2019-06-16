Pension savings may not be enough

Many retirement fund members mistakenly believe that if they are contributing to a retirement fund, it will be enough to ensure a comfortable retirement - the fund or its sponsor will do the rest.

But, even though retirement funds set up default investment options best suited to the membership, you may still be on course for a crash landing at retirement because you are not saving enough each month and/or not saving for long enough.

Retirement funds canvassed in the latest Benchmark survey expect that 80% of their members will have to lower their standard of living significantly in retirement.

Principal officers and trustees who participated in the survey are aware of this, but in focus groups with members, researchers found that members mistakenly believe that just by contributing to a fund they have done all they need to do, says Viresh Maharaj, CEO of corporate sales and marketing at Sanlam.

If you are a member of a defined contribution fund - one that pays out the savings in your fund rather than a pension based on your final salary - in order to retire with between 60% and 75% of your final salary, you need to contribute enough, for long enough - without withdrawing any of your savings - and earn above-inflation returns that a reasonable exposure to listed shares and property will deliver.