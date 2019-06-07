The ultimate SMART way to achieve financial freedom

Whatever being financially free means to you, one thing is certain – financial freedom is not a short-term goal. Reaching this goal can be daunting – especially when volatile markets make headlines. So, how do you ensure your financial vision becomes a reality?

Step 1: Be SMART

For this exercise we have adapted the widely used goal setting acronym, SMART. It can be applied successfully to your personal goals, especially financial ones. As Elbert Hubbard, an American philosopher, explained, “Many people fail in life, not for lack of ability or brains or even courage, but simply because they have never organised their energies around a goal.”

Specific: When drawing up your goals, don’t say “I want to retire comfortably” or “I want to handle emergencies stress free”. Be specific. Calculate the amount to which your vision equates. For instance, the rule of thumb is to have three months’ salary saved up for emergencies.

Measurable: It is important to take regular stock of how your investments are doing to ensure that you are still on track to realise your vision. Here are only a few ways you can calculate this:

Calculate the return on investment (ROI).

Calculate the compound annual growth rate (CAGR).

Compare it to its benchmark to see if your investment is continuously outperforming.

Achievable: Your financial freedom vision is entirely personal. If you set a goal that’s too high to reach, you’ll soon stumble and give up. Start with what you can put away and reassess when your circumstances change. However, don’t be too soft either. Choose a goal that challenges you but won’t break you financially.