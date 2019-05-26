Accessible Satrix Top 40 is SA's preferred index-tracking ETF

The CoreShares Top50 has returned 7.04% a year over the past three years relative to the all share index's 6.55% a year and the Top40 index's 7.07% for the same period, the latest etfSA performance survey to the end of April shows.

Besides delivering good performance, an ETF should deliver returns as close as possible to the index it tracks or have a low tracking error.

The CoreShares Top50 ETF was recognised in the Salta awards in the equity category for its low tracking error over five years. The NewFunds MAPPS Growth ETF claimed this award in the South African non-equity category.

The NewFunds MAPPS Growth ETF is what is known as a balanced ETF, which invests across the asset classes by tracking different indices.

This fund has returned 7.85% a year for investors over the past seven years. It is one of only two balanced or multi-asset ETFs listed in the etfSA performance survey, but there are many more passively managed balanced unit trust funds that can give you exposure to the share market, balanced with the diversification that other asset classes such as bonds and listed property offer.

Brown says the people's vote reveals that Satrix is the best-known ETF brand, with CoreShares in third place. Between the two are the Sygnia ETFs, which include favoured ones for getting exposure to foreign markets.

This week Sygnia claimed the award for the ETF manager that raised the most investments over three years, and its Itrix MSCI World Index ETF the award for the fund that raised the most capital over the past three years.

Though most ETFs have too short a performance history for the awards to recognise 10-year performance, over this period the Sygnia Itrix MSCI World ETF, which tracks some 1,600 shares, has returned 16.87%, and the regionally focused Sygnia Itrix MSCI US Index ETF, which tracks 624 companies' shares, has returned 20.01% a year.

A large part of this growth has been driven by technology companies in the index like Apple, Amazon, Facebook and Netflix. Investors have also benefited from the presence of major global brands in the index, such as Avis, Johnson & Johnson and Coca-Cola, says Siyabulela Nomoyi, head of index management at Sygnia.

Satrix and Stanlib also have MSCI World indices and ETF providers also offer foreign ETFs that track the US's S&P 500.