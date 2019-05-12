Consumer authority has Vacation Hub International in its sights

The National Consumer Commission (NCC) plans to prosecute Vacation Hub International (VHI) following its investigation into the privately owned Somerset West-based company, which has been the subject of 219 complaints to the NCC over the past two years.

The commission is finalising its application to file with the National Consumer Tribunal, NCC spokesperson Trevor Hattingh told Money.

Meanwhile, a firm of attorneys specialising in consumer law is seeking to bring a case against VHI on behalf of clients who have been refused refunds after cancelling contracts within the cooling-off period.

Trudie Broekmann Attorneys has also released a video aimed at helping aggrieved VHI clients enforce their rights.

"We will apply to the tribunal for the maximum fine under the Consumer Protection Act to be imposed on VHI on account of their illegal practices. The maximum fine is R1m or 10% of turnover for the past financial year, whichever is higher," says Trudie Broekmann.

VHI is mentioned in a report released by the NCC late last year on the misdeeds of the holiday ownership and timeshare industry.

The report was commissioned after years of abuse of consumers who complained mostly of their inability to cancel contracts with holiday clubs; the unavailability of accommodation; unacceptable alternative accommodation; and misrepresentations made during sales presentations, among other things.

Though VHI does not sell timeshare or points, complainants on Hello Peter claim that its agents use some of the same unsavoury sales tactics as those employed by the timeshare industry's worst elements.

Describing VHI as "more of a travel club", Broekmann says one of her clients reported to her that he was charged an upfront fee of R14,399, as well as a monthly service fee of R2,333 payable for 24 months and a monthly "reliance benefit contribution" of R710 payable for 120 months. "The reliance benefit contribution is supposed to give you the right to cash-back rewards after 10 years," she says.

Several clients have engaged Broekmann, alleging illegal practices by VHI, including the refusal to honour the applicable cooling-off period, and the refusal to refund clients who have exercised their right to cancel in the cooling-off period.

"We sent VHI cancellation letters on behalf of eight clients. Initially we received no response, but after putting out a press release in November, we received an offer of cancellation but without a refund for these clients."