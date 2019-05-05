Nothing certain but death and taxes that have to be paid on deceased’s estate

Explanation of comparison of costs courtesy of Marietjie Strauss

Advert Costs:

The executor needs to place adverts in a local newspaper and the Government Gazette, as prescribed by the Estate Administration Act.

Master’s Fees:

Master’s Fees are payable to the master of the high court, and is calculated on a sliding scale depending on the asset value, with a maximum fee of R7 000.00.

Executor’s Remuneration:

Executor’s remuneration is prescribed by the Estate Administration Act, currently to a maximum of 3.5% on the gross asset value of the estate, as at date of death. The Testator, however, can negotiate this fee in his will, or leave it to the beneficiaries of the estate to negotiate. Most trust companies will consider a reduced tariff on estates with a gross value above R3 000 000.00. For calculation purposes we kept the fee at the prescribed rate.

Fixed Property: Conveyancing Costs

The fixed property needs to be transferred to the beneficiaries of the estate. There is no transfer duty payable on a property transfer from an estate to a beneficiary, but there is still costs involved, such as attorney’s fees and Deeds Office fees. Conveyancing costs are calculated on a sliding scale, depending on the fixed property value.

Fixed Property: Clearance Figures

Clearance figures needs to be obtained from the local municipality or city council and is usually calculated at 6 or 4 x the monthly rates and taxes.

Transfer costs: Assets

ABC Trust Company offer their clients an option to either attend to vehicles themselves, or to use their service provider to attend to the vehicle transfer on their behalf. This saves a lot of time and frustration.

Asset valuation fees:

Scenario A attracts estate duty and the executor needs to lodge sworn valuations with the liquidation and distribution account to the master of the high court and Sars. The appraiser’s costs are calculated on a sliding scale, depending on the asset value.

Scenario 2 does not attract estate duty, because Mrs Goodwin is the sole beneficiary (based on a section 4q deduction of the Estate Duty Act). The executor can therefor make use of informal valuations. However, due to the value of this estate it was decided to obtain a sworn valuation, irrespective of the scenario.

Estate Duty

Scenario A will be liable for estate duty on the assets/asset value inherited by the two children. The children’s inheritance will also be deducted from the R3 500 000.00 rebate, and this will reduce the estate duty roll over to Mrs Goodwin’s estate.

Scenario B will be exempt from estate duty as the total of Mrs Goodwin’s inheritance will be deducted in terms of Section 4q of the Estate Duty Act. She will also benefit from a full estate duty roll-over of R3 500 000.00 in her estate, which will bring the primary rebate that she can use in her estate to R7 000 000.00.

Bond of Security

Scenario A: Mr Goodwin passed away intestate and the family needs to appoint an executor. The master of the high court will exempt the nominated executor from bond of security, provided that the person is a close relative (wife, child or parent). Mrs Goodwin is currently in a coma and cannot take up appointment. The two children reside overseas, with little to no expectation of visiting SA within the next 2 years, after their return to their respective homes.

There is provision made that should the executor reside outside SA, you are allowed to choose domicilium citandi et executandi in the Republic (an SA address where legal processes can be serviced). The master of the high court may require you to furnish security in the form of a bond of security, notwithstanding you being otherwise exempt. This is quite an expensive exercise as an annual premium needs to be paid for as long as the estate is under administration.

The family decided to rather nominate ABC Trust Company as executor, as the master would in any case have called for security, irrespective of whether a child or the company is appointed in this scenario.

Scenario B: the professionally drafted will exempted the executor from lodging a bond of security and as the nominated executor, (ABC Trust Company) is a reputable company with a clear track record, the Master did not override the exemption.