Make travel worry-free with cover for mishaps

Risky activities

If you're an adrenaline junkie you must pay particular attention to the list of activities that insurers exclude.

Micheli says a good travel insurance

policy will include automatic cover for skiing and scuba diving, provided the diver is licensed, or accompanied by a licensed instructor, as well as for leisure and most competitive sporting events.

She advises you pay careful attention to what insurers cover automatically, what you can purchase to boost your cover and what is excluded entirely.

TIC, for instance, has simplified its sports cover to automatically include all leisure and competitive sporting events, except for seven instances where you will need extended cover and nine sports that are totally excluded. Excluded sports are hunting; sky-diving, cliff diving, free diving and cave diving; parachuting and hang-gliding; tow-in surfing; BMX riding and/or racing; motor racing of any kind; horse racing; white-water rafting (level 5 and 6); and climbing Mount Everest past the base camps.

Standard Bank's optional travel insurance, available if you purchase your travel tickets with a Standard Bank credit card, excludes 29 activities that are regarded as dangerous. These include travel on a motorcycle, horse jumping, parasailing, trampoline activity, wakeboarding and waterskiing.

Pre-existing conditions

Travel insurance generally excludes pre-existing conditions. So, if you have a pre-existing condition make sure you buy a policy with a pre-existing condition benefit.

Some plans, such as Hollard's Oojah travel protection, require you to provide information about pre-existing conditions, whereas others, such as TIC, do not.

There are also very specific terms and conditions for senior travellers that you must compare when shopping for travel insurance, says Gule.

Most policies have standardised cover for travellers up to the age of 70, and specific policies for travellers older than this. TIC offers cover up to the age of 85; Travelsure and Hollard's Oojah protect travellers up to the age of 81.

For travellers aged 70 and over, there will usually be exclusions for pre-existing illnesses, Micheli says.

Check your destination

Travelling the world is exciting but some destinations may be seen as risky, and your travel insurer may exclude cover for travel to certain areas, says Vera Nagtegaal, the executive head of insurance comparison website Hippo.co.za

But even if you are travelling to a popular tourist destination, it is still vitally important to check with your insurer that your travel insurance is valid for all the destinations that you are planning to visit. If you fail to do that you could risk losing out on the benefits, she warns.