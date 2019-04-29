The ten most-googled money questions answered

We all have money-related questions we want answered, some of which we may be too embarrassed to ask our friends. According to Budget Insurance, the top money questions South Africans asked Google in 2018 were: “What is bitcoin?; Where to sell Mandela R5 coins?; and What is forex trading?”

To save you searching, Money found answers to the top ten questions Google users asked.

1. What is bitcoin?

Bitcoin (upper case, “B”) is a computer network on which bitcoins (lower case, “b”) are generated and stored. Bitcoins are the first digital assets that cannot be copied, unlike music or pictures, which makes it the perfect form of digital cash. But, unlike cash, it can’t be counterfeited.

The Bitcoin network is operated by individuals, with no one in charge. It is impossible for any bank or government to assume control of the network and since the supply of bitcoins is limited, people have come to believe its value can only increase over time.

However, bitcoin investors have experienced volatility and there are safer investments you can use to grow your wealth with a better understanding of how the investment will perform and the risks you face.