Justice for another Sharemax casualty

The Fais Ombud says in the ruling that the adviser's "negligent and inappropriate advice caused the complainant’s loss".

Before reaching this determination, the ombud put a series of questions to Van Zyl to determine whether he had, as required under the Financial Advisory and Intermediary Services (Fais) Act, practised due care and conducted due diligence before advising the woman to invest.

These questions, which were specific to unearthing what went wrong in this particular case, provide a useful blueprint for the types of questions and accountability you should demand from your financial adviser when you are advised to part with your hard-earned money.

Did you explain that property syndications are high-risk investments for a number of reasons, among which are the complicated structure and the nature of the investment (being unlisted securities)?

Being unlisted means that there is a lack of regulatory oversight. Investors are at risk as unlisted shares and debentures are not readily marketable and the value is also not ascertainable. Should the company fail, this may result in the loss of the investor’s entire investment.

The basis upon which syndicated properties are valued is never fully disclosed.

Did you confirm the valuation figures shown in the prospectus with the cited property valuer?

The prospectus of Zambezi Retail Park makes it plain that Sharemax was the promoter, the company secretary and property manager and makes no mention of an independent fund manager.

Given the overwhelming conflict of interests, what steps did you take to ensure that your client would not be short-changed by the directors of the syndication?

The prospectus further informs potential investors that, essentially, no independent board of directors exists. There is a clause stipulating that a new board will be elected on the first meeting of shareholders; however, there is no evidence that the election occurred.

Given that there was no independent board of directors (as provided for in the King reports), what steps did you take to satisfy yourself that your clients would be protected against director misconduct? Given the absence of an independent board, how were you going to ensure that investor funds would be used for what they were meant for and within proper governance prescripts?

You should be aware that the oversight of a board includes the appointment of an audit committee whose function, among other things, is to receive assurance from an independent audit firm. An audit committee’s oversight includes satisfying itself that the entity has proper controls, and that the information contained in the financial statements of the entity can be relied on.

Given the fact that there was no audit committee and no audited financial statements, what information did you take into account to conclude that the investment was viable?

Government Notice 459 of Gazette 28690 mandates that investor funds are to be kept in a trust account until registration of transfer into the name of the syndication vehicle or upon agreement with an underwriter, whose name must be made public.