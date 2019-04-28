Know the real enemy of wealth creation

Investors generally view geopolitical events, currency volatility and concerns around slowing global growth as the main enemies to wealth creation, but these should be the least of their worries. While these events can cause short-term volatility and uncertainty, there are bigger enemies to bear in mind.

Saving too little, especially for retirement

The number one mistake people make remains not saving enough, and the pain is primarily felt in the retirement space. This retirement shortfall gap sits at around $70 trillion (R1.014 trillion) and continues to grow at around $28bn every 24 hours.

When you consider that the 2008 global financial crisis caused $2.8 trillion in stock- market losses, you realise those losses were less than 1% of the total retirement income shortfall.

We tend to become obsessive about market events because media reports keep them top of mind and because they confront us with a loss right now, rather than because of the severity of their impact.

SA is no exception to the global experience. According to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), SA has one of the lowest gross replacement rates in the world. OECD countries have a projected future gross replacement rate of 70%, while SA’s is only 12%.

This means that on a current monthly salary of R10,000, South Africans have only saved enough to draw an income of R1,200 in retirement.